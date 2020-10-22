Karen Gravano Net Worth 2020

Mob Wives returned for season 4 with new cast members Natalie Guercio and Alicia Garofalo. Renee, Drita and Big Ang, fan favorites, returned but one of the original stars Karen Gravano was dropped from the series. You might think her story line was getting old and VH1 wanted fresh faces but it goes even deeper than that. Despite only 3 seasons with the show Karen milked the experience for every penny. In season 1 her salary was $50,000 and by season 3 the show’s ratings had reached 3 million viewers per episode. Mob Wives was even broadcast internationally in Brazil, Australia, Europe and Indonesia. With a massive fan following and social media presence the cast were definitely entitled to a serious pay raise. In season 3 of Mob Wives Karen was earning $150,000 for the season but it was her fame that she used to become a millionaire.

Karen released a book entitled “Mob Daughter: The Mafia, Sammy “The Bull” Gravano, and me”. The memoir hit the New York Times Best Sellers list. The publishing deal with St. Martin’s Press was worth an estimated $5 million. On top of that she also earned a great deal of royalties from the book’s initial high sales. With all the revealing info in the book Karen Gravano became the target of Mafia associated family members who attacked the book’s credibility and in turn asked for royalties for Karen’s interpretation of them. But that didn’t stop her she became the spokesperson for Thin Fast Assist, a weight loss pill that curbs appetite. But with only 15 pounds lost I’m not sure the product is really worth her endorsement. But she was still paid handsomely a reported $500,000 for a two year deal.

Karen Gravano also owns a spa in Arizona which she opened in September 2012. “On The Skinny” is intended for high profile clientele and is by appointment only. Gravano claims Pro athletes, well-known recording artists, business owners, and celebrity housewives come in to Karen’s spa for a total detox with mudwraps and ear candling or just relax with a massage. The spa has a variety of services offered to help with weight loss, stress release, a plethora of health issues and there is even a claim that some Swedish wrap that is exclusive to her spa will help clients lose 1,200 calories per session. It sounds a little far fetched but the spa apparently has done well since she opened a second location in NY. She is really trying to do it all. Karen Gravano net worth in 2013 is $7 million. Although she is no longer on Mob Wives she is still continuing her hustle and has no plans of slowing down.