9 Pros And Cons Of Light Therapy Treatments For Your Face

Light treatment is a new-age skin healing technique that involves the use of light-emitting diodes to treat several skin conditions. Light pulses have been shown to be effective against acne, dark spots, and age-related issues like fine lines and blemishes.

Visible and infrared light energy is safe and convenient to use. However, many people have a lot of concerns about its effectiveness. Some people fear the side effects, and yet others are worried about the long-term impacts of the technique. Hence it is a good idea to consult professionals before undergoing any procedure. If someone is interested, they can go to skinessentials.com.au for a doctor led skin care clinic experience.

5 Ways In Which Light Treatment Can Do Wonder For Your Face

Increased Production Of Essential Proteins Like Collagen

Proteins of the body degrade naturally with age. In young people, the rate of production of new proteins surpasses the rate of destruction of old proteins. Whereas in older adults, the conditions are just the opposite. The frequency corresponding to red light helps to improve the production of collagen. Collagen is responsible for the strength, elasticity, and hydration of the skin surface. As the production of collagen improves, the face becomes more youthful.

Like collagen, elastin production also goes down with age. Elastin is important for elasticity; hence when this protein degrades, wrinkles and fine lines begin to appear. Red and blue light frequencies are often used in combination for age-related issues.

Kills Harmful Bacteria

Acne outbreaks happen because of bacterial infection in follicle cells. Production of oily secretion in follicle cells increases the survival of bacteria. Blue light frequency is the most suitable for treating bacterial infections. It penetrates up to the level of follicle cells. It can destroy the acne-causing bacteria, and it can also decongest the follicles. Hence, the frequency corresponding to blue light is most suitable for treating acne, pimples, etc.

Helps Treat Diseases Like Eczema

Eczema is a condition that is characterized by itchy, scaly, inflamed patches. The itchy patches are a reaction of the body to an irritant. The irritant can be anything starting with damp cloth, to a soap or a body lotion.

The inflammation and the redness happens because the body reacts unfavorably to some common environmental irritants. Studies have shown that regular light therapy can help manage the problems associated with eczema. Doctors usually prescribe a regimen which involves oral drugs, light therapy and use of topical medicines as well.

Safe To Use

Unlike UV rays which can be harmful to the skin LED lights are completely safe to use. Moreover, a professional dermatologist knows precisely how long the procedure should be, what intensity of radiation is suitable for a particular individual, etc. Professionals usually begin with low doses and let the person get adjusted to the LEDs.

Convenient To Use

A session usually takes about twenty to twenty-five minutes per sitting. Also, the number of sittings keeps decreasing with time. Thus, this treatment takes very little time and effort, and most of the things are taken care of by professional clinics.

Thus, as compared to other skin rejuvenation techniques that require regular exercise, diet changes, etc., light therapy sessions demand very little time and effort.

4 Disadvantages Of LED-Based Treatment

Not A Budget-Friendly Option

The light based technique is a convenient and safe option, but it is not cheap. The treatment can cost more than $30 per session, and at times the cost can go up to $100 per session.

Can Have Some Side Effects

The LED light can have some side effects like rashes, redness, and itching. However, most of these problems arise because people try to cut costs by buying LED masks and testing them at home. Some people refrain from visiting a professional before going for treatment. They purchase masks but do not know what frequency of light to use for their specific problems.

When a professional helps with the procedure, they take care of all things like the suitability of the procedure for an individual, the gap between sessions, the precaution be taken etc. Hence, most of the side effects can be avoided by consulting a professional dermatologist.

The Procedure Is Not Suitable For Everyone

Using light for treating skin conditions is not suitable for all individuals. Some people have certain genetic conditions, which make them unfit candidates for the procedure. For instance, some people who have a family history of melanomas (skin cancer) or those who have suffered from melanomas themselves should not go through light-based healing procedures.

Again, there are individuals whose skin gets irritated if exposed to sunlight. Such people should also stay away from LED-based procedures. Hence, it is a good idea to weigh all the pros and cons before opting for the procedure. If someone has a genetic condition, then the doctor can enlighten them of the possible complications and side effects that may arise.

Doubts About The Efficacy Of The Procedure

The effectiveness of the LED-based procedure has been well documented, yet some people doubt its efficacy in the long term. The outcome of the procedure may vary from individual to individual. Also, some people may be more susceptible to side effects than others. However, these in no way are proof of the lack of efficacy of the procedure itself. Any dermatological condition is a result of a complex interplay of many diseases and genetic conditions. Thus, the results of any procedure are bound to differ from person to person.

Conclusion

Light-based treatments for the skin are becoming popular as people realize the benefits of this procedure. Although, some people are still worried about the impact of the procedure on the eyes and the utility of the technique itself. The mounting body of scientific evidence and many satisfied patients bear testimony to the procedure’s effectiveness and utility.

As of 2022 light therapy is a well-accepted treatment for common skin woes like acne, eczema, wrinkles, and pigmentation spots. With the common myths about the procedure being shattered it is expected that LED-based skin treatments will see more takers in the near future.