Top 8 FAQs Related to Liposuction in 2020

After trying several crash diets and going to the gym regularly for a couple of months, there has been no progress for the body shape you are looking for. So, ultimately you have decided to give liposuction a go. However, you are not 100% sure of this decision. With every round of research, you have more questions about the procedure. Here are some commonly asked questions and their answers for persons who are considering liposuction for fat loss.

1. Is liposuction safe?

Which should not be confused as a weight-loss alternative, has been deemed as a safe procedure to undergo by the United States Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA). Ideally, the patient should remove not more than 5 liters of fat in one sitting. Or else, there can be some serious complications. Additionally, it is not advisable for every individual willing to remove extra fat to consider this procedure. There are a couple of factors depending on which the final decision is recommended by the doctor.

2. Does the skin tighten up after the liposuction procedure?

Unfortunately, no. Liposuction is a procedure that only excess fat cells from specific parts of the body such as the abdomen, thighs, arms, chin, neck, etc. In case the individual has also developed excess skin, then they need another procedure- either a tummy tuck, arm lift, thigh lift or gland excision surgery. Also, the person needs to change their entire lifestyle including the diet they are following and regular exercising in order to achieve their desired body shape.

3. Are the results of liposuction permanent?

One of the primary advantages of undergoing liposuction is that it guarantees permanent results. During the procedure, the fat cells are removed on a permanent basis. But if the individual goes back to maintaining an unhealthy lifestyle that includes eating junk food continuously and not exercising in any way, the fat cells can return. It is of utmost importance that the patient follows a healthy lifestyle and pays extreme attention to their eating habits and the amount of exercise.

4. What to expect during the recovery of liposuction?

After the completion of the procedure, the patient feels tired due to the effects of anesthesia. For the initial 24-48 hours of the surgery, there is no pain or discomfort till the anesthesia effects don’t wear off. As this is a surgical procedure that involves cuts and incisions, there can be some side effects during the recovery period. These complications range from mild to severe if proper precautions are not taken.

Bruising

Infection

Fluid accumulation near the incision

No sensation around the incision

Change in sensitivity

Deep vein thrombosis

Continued swelling

Slow healing

Bumpiness of the skin due to poor elasticity

Injury to other organs

Problems with heart and kidney

Seroma

Edema

Blood clot in the lungs

Death of skin cells also known as skin necrosis

However, the above severe risks occur when proper precautions are not taken in the first place. A knowledgeable surgeon doesn’t continue with the surgery if the proper steps are not in place prior to the surgery.

5. Who is a good candidate for liposuction?

In order to reduce the risk of any side effects or complications, the person who wants to get rid of stubborn fat cells needs to fulfill some eligibility criteria. The following criteria need to be fulfilled.

The individual should be within 30% of their ideal body weight

The individual should maintain good skin elasticity and laxity

The individual should not be suffering from any underlying health conditions

The individual should not be smoking nor they should be drinking

The individual didn’t benefit from other fat loss methods such as dieting and exercising regularly.

Additionally, it is beneficial if you speak with a plastic surgeon who can make a thorough diagnosis of the body and recommend if it’s suitable for you to undergo the procedure. This is not suitable for you if-

You are in the habit of smoking

You are suffering from any long-term illness

You have poor skin elasticity

You are suffering from deep vein thrombosis, cardiovascular disease or seizures in the past

You have a weak immunity

You are taking blood-thinning medicines for a certain medical problem

6. When to expect results after liposuction?

As soon as the liposuction is complete, the patient can notice that the fatty cells have been completely removed. However, the looseness of the skin may result in a regular shape. Also, there is also the need to wear compression garments throughout the day which makes it difficult to see any results. The complete results are dependent on the type of liposuction the person has undergone. 90% of the results are visible within one to three months after the tumescent technique while after VASER liposuction, the results are apparent within 4-6 weeks.

7. Does liposuction leave behind scars?

These involves making several scars or incisions which means it is bound to leave behind scars. Although the scars are extremely small in size, it fades with time. It may take a couple of months for the scars to fade. A well-experienced surgeon with a good aesthetic sense knows the locations where it makes it possible for the scars to become easily not visible.

8. Which is the best type of liposuction?

The most effective type of liposuction available in several clinics in India such as Pristyn Care is the Vibration Amplification of Sound Energy at Resonance or the VASER liposuction. The technique relies on the use of ultrasound probes that emit waves and breaks off the fat cells into dissolved form. The dissolved fat is then extracted with the help of a hollow tube. It is considered to be the best for the several benefits it offers to the patients over other techniques. The VASER liposuction requires absolutely no downtime. Also, there is minimum pain as it is performed under the influence of anesthesia. Furthermore, the risk of any complications is also minimal and the patient is back on their feet within 48 hours of rest. Consult with an expert to know more about this.

Conclusion

A person who is considering the option of undergoing liposuction is likely to have severe queries related to the procedure. The common frequently-asked questions are discussed above. There can be some additional questions too. Remember, this is a major procedure which means the decision of going through it should be based on thorough research and consultation. Visit your nearest clinic to get more information from an expert.