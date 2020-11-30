5 Reasons You Should Consider Living in Budapest – 2020 Guide

Budapest is one of the best cities when it comes to tourism, and this is an opinion a lot of people share, especially those who love traveling. When visiting Hungary, spending at least a day in Budapest is advisable. But, there’s a lot of people who don’t know the wonders of this city.

2020 was a very tough year when it comes to traveling, and most of us never managed to leave the country. But, we currently know that a lot of countries are tirelessly working on a vaccine, and this entire pandemic is expected to be gone at the start of 2021. This is when most of us will try to make it up for all the lost traveling opportunities.

As a first destination, we suggest Budapest, but if you are still not convinced or wondering why this city is so popular amongst tourists, keep on reading until the end. Spending a day in this city doesn’t have to cost an entire fortune, especially if you know where to go and what to visit. This guide will help those who never visited Budapest or those who’ve been there at least once but never managed to explore all the wonderful locations. This guide is great for those who are looking to permanently move into Budapest, so let’s not waste any more time and jump straight into the content.

1. Budapest is affordable for living

Because Hungary decided to keep using their own currency instead of adopting the Euro, their standards are quite different than some other European countries, and Budapest is definitely different in terms of costs compared to Berlin or Warsaw for example. So many students decide to move over in Budapest because it’s much more affordable. Berlin for example is a lot more expensive and sometimes it’s difficult to live the average student life unless you have a really well-paid job, and that’s kind of rare.

Budapest has some of the best universities in Europe, so if you end up graduating there, you have a bright future. It’s really important to study at a university that’s widely known and the diploma widely accepted by many companies and employers. It makes it so much easier to find a job afterward. Let’s take a look.

2. It has some of the best universities in Europe

Affordability and strict yet modernized educational systems are the staples of Hungarian schools and universities. If you want to invest in yourself, and we all know that knowledge is the best investment you can make, this is the right place to be at. The best thing about Budapest and schooling is that you make so many different choices about your career. Hungary has it all. Being a pilot, a programmer, an artist, or anything else that you want to be, you can find it all in this amazing city. If Budapest doesn’t have it, some other city in Hungary sure does.

In case you want to learn more about this city in general, websites such as info-budapest.com are quite helpful to those who never really visited Hungary. Now comes the culture, let’s learn some more about that as well.

3. The culture is amazing

From a cultural aspect, Budapest won’t disappoint you even the slightest bit. There are tons of things to visit, and all of them are worth the money. Cinemas, theatres, museums, opera houses and a lot more. From a “fun” standpoint, bars and gathering clubs are authentic and they match the culture. Once you feel the spirit of the city, you’ll really dislike the thought of leaving. But a major role in all this play the locals. They are friendly and you can easily communicate with them, which isn’t exactly the case with all European countries.

Hungarians appreciate and protect their history, and around every corner in Budapest, you’ll find something amazing that symbolizes a historic event or anything related to the culture of this place. Not that you cannot find these things in other countries, but each one to their own.

4. Friendly locals and opportunities for friendships & relationships

Do you know why so many people move over to Canada? Because it’s known to be the best country ever when it comes to warmhearted and friendly locals. It also has the lowest crime rates, but that’s similar when we talk about Hungary as well, especially Budapest.

What we’re trying to say is that people really like the thought of moving somewhere where the locals are friendly and communicative. We shouldn’t neglect the importance of this factor. Even if you are an introvert or someone who doesn’t really talk to strangers all that much, this makes your stay better. Smiles at the store, smiles at the bar and smiles at your university. It has a huge positive impact on the way you feel about living there. If everyone’s a grumpy then tourists wouldn’t enjoy the stay, but that’s certainly not the case.

5. Party culture and a language that’s easy to learn

Do you love partying? If the answer is yes, then you’ll love Budapest. It may not be Berlin, but it’s one of the most popular cities in Europe when it comes to the party culture. The locals love partying and you can find some amazing bars, discotheques and clubs here. A great thing for young people. The city mostly consists of young people as well. But, that doesn’t mean you cannot have some great time if you are an older person. There are tons of things to do here, really.

Conclusion

Budapest is a wonderful location that has tons of amazing things to offer to those who decide to live there. In our article above, we made sure to list the five most important reasons people choose this destination as their next moving spot. A city that’s affordable and has one of the best universities in Europe is definitely an attractive offer to many. There’s a reason why tons of people are looking forward to moving out and starting a new page in Budapest.