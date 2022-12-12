M.Tech: The Perfect Way to Advance your Engineering Career

Master of Technology (M.Tech) is a two-year postgraduate course in engineering. The course is offered in a plethora of specializations. The degree can be pursued in the following ways:

Full-Time Full-time (sponsored) Part-Time Project Staff

Some of the specializations offered for M.Tech include Computer Science Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics, and Communication Engineering, and much more.

This degree is affiliated with the University Grants Commission(UGC), The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the National Board of Accreditation (NBA). Usually, admission to M.Tech is done through an engineering entrance exam at the National, State or Institute-level with varying criteria and cutoffs.

Some of the top MTech colleges in India are listed below:

IIT Madras ARYA Institute of Engineering and Technology ARYA Group of Colleges ARYA Main Campus IIT Bombay IIT Delhi IIT Kharagpur IIT Roorkee NIT Trichy IIT Guwahati IIT Hyderabad VIT Vellore

Eligibility:

Those who wish to apply for M.Tech courses in India must hold a bachelor’s degree in engineering or technology (BE/B.Tech) in any field along with an applicable score in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE). Those who hold a diploma with prior experience in the working field may also apply. In addition to that, those who have completed a 5-year integrated program in Science or Applied Sciences are also eligible for M.Tech. The further admission process is solely based n the rank secured in GATE

GATE: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level entrance exam conducted for those candidates who wish to pursue postgraduate and doctoral-level courses in various institutions including IITs, NITs, IIITs, Various public and private institutions, and Public Sector Units. The exam is conducted as a collaboration by seven IITs at Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Guwahati, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore.

The exam is a computer-based test for a duration of 3 hours. There would be 65 questions with a total weightage of 100 marks. The exam would be conducted on the dates February 4th, 5th, 11th, and 12th. Those who wish to apply can visit the official page of the exam.

MTech colleges in Jaipur

Jaipur hosts more than forty colleges that provide M.Tech for its students. Among all those Mtech colleges in Jaipur, ARYA College Jaipur is the best college in Jaipur to pursue a degree in the Mtech degree program. This engineering institute is best known for its placement drive, course structure, and internship programs.

The Arya Group of Institutions:

Arya Group of Colleges was established by the All India Arya Samaj Society for Higher & Technical Education in the year 1999 by the chairman Er. Shri T.K. Agarwal. It is a group of four private MTech colleges in India that specialize in Engineering, Management, and Pharmacy in the city of Jaipur, Rajasthan. The colleges have been affiliated with the Rajasthan Technical University (RTU), Rajasthan University of Higher Studies (RUHS), and Rajasthan University(RU). The colleges of Arya have been consistently ranked as the best institutions since their establishment in Jaipur. All the campuses are well-equipped with the newest instructional and infrastructural facilities aiming at making their students the best Technocrats, Administrators, and Entrepreneurs and transforming their institution to be the best in India.

Arya Institute of Engineering Technology & Management

Arya Institute of Engineering and IT(ACEIT) is one of the top engineering colleges in the city of Jaipur. It was established in the year 2000 under the aegis of All India Arya Samaj Society of Higher & Technology Education. The college is accredited by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Moreover, the college is affiliated with Rajasthan Technical University (RTU) and The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). This institution is also known for being the oldest campus of Arya Institutions and is the first engineering college established in Jaipur. The institution primarily offers Postgraduate courses in engineering and management.

Arya college was the first to introduce M.Tech courses in the state of Rajasthan in the year 2006.

The institution is known for having MoUs with Oracle, RedHat, CISCO, and EMC2.

Arya Institute of Engineering and IT quick facts:

The college was the first engineering college to be established in Jaipur.\

The college was the first to offer M.Tech in the state of Rajasthan in the year 2006

The college is also known as “ARYA 1st OLD CAMPUS” and “ARYA 1st”

The campus offers courses in B.Tech, M.Tech, and MBA.

Candidates who wish to apply must pass 10+2 with a minimum of 45% marks and a valid score in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)

Candidates who wish to apply for M.Tech must hold a Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in the relevant field with a minimum of 50% marks along with a valid GATE score.

Those who wish to apply must hold a bachelor’s degree and a valid score on Common Admission Test(CAT)

The college has been awarded “Grade A” by Affiliating University Since the inception of QIV.

The campus is well-equipped with some of the best facilities available such as wifi, a library for their students, incubation centers, laboratories, and personality development programs.

The campus is located at a prime location in a polluted-free environment.

The college also hosts well-experienced faculty for its student

Courses:

The campus offers B.Tech, M.Tech, and MBA for its students. Those who wish to pursue M.Tech are required to hold a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in the relevant field and obtain a minimum of 50% marks and 45% for those belonging to the reserved category. In addition to that, the candidate must also give the GATE and hold an applicable score. The admission procedure would be based on the scores secured in GATE and graduation.

The college offers M.Tech in four specializations:

M.Tech Computer science and Engineering M.Tech Digital Communication M.Tech Power System Engineering

A registration fee of 1000/- must be paid to the college.

Admissions:

How to apply?

Those who wish to apply for M.Tech must have passed a B.Tech degree or B.E degree from RTU or any recognized University along with a minimum of 55% marks(6.25 CGPA) in aggregate and 50% or (5.75 CGPA) for those who belong to SC/ST OBC category.

In addition to that, they must have appeared for the GATE examination and also possess an appropriate score.

The procedure for admission is strictly laid out by the guidelines of CAM (Centralized Admission in M.Tech of Rajasthan Technical University (RTU).

Each specialization has only a limited number of seats.

Placements:

The institute offers packages up to a sum of 25 Lakhs.

The institution constantly tops for having the highest number of recruitments.

Students have established their careers by securing the highest number of placements in several pools and on-campus recruitment drives.

Some of the popular companies that hire students are Byjus, Infosys, Juspay, Accolite, Lowes, Goldman Sachs, TCS, IBM, and many more.

Scholarships:

This institute provides MSME scholarships and all other government scholarships.

The college also provides aid by seeking loans.

Students who belong to SC/ST/OBC/EWS category can easily avail of scholarships.

Conclusion

After completing a Btech degree, Mtech is the best academic option that you can choose. To make your engineering career more profitable, a Mtech degree can lead you towards countless career opportunities. So indeed, a Mtech degree after Btech is the best choice to get a stable and reputed career.