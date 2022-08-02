If you’re someone that enjoys outdoors and water activities, then you know how important a good pair of aqua shoes can be. These things are designed to protect your feet from sharp objects, pointy rocks, and even harsh weather conditions. However, finding the right pair can be tricky.

But, don’t worry – we’re here to help. We’ve had our fair share of experience with aqua shoes, and we’re more than happy to share our knowledge with you. So, without further ado, here are our top tips on how to make sure your aqua shoes are the right fit!

Know Your Shoe Size

Naturally, this goes without saying. But, it’s worth mentioning nonetheless. A lot of people make the mistake of assuming that they know their shoe size when in reality, they have no idea because every manufacturer does things slightly differently. So, before you start trying on different pairs of aqua shoes, take a moment to measure your feet. This way, you’ll have a better chance of finding a pair that actually fits the way it’s supposed to.

How To Measure Your Foot?

There are a few different ways you can measure your foot. The most common way is to trace your foot onto a piece of paper and then measure the length and width with a ruler. Alternatively, you can also use a measuring tape. Just stretch it from heel to toe and make a note of the measurement.

Once you have your measurements, you can consult a size chart to see what size shoe you should be looking for.

Don’t Forget About The Width

When it comes to shoes, a lot of people only focus on the length. But, the width is just as important – if not more so. After all, you don’t want your shoes to be so tight that they’re cutting off circulation to your feet.

As you can imagine, you’d also do this with a measuring tape, preferably the one made for tailoring.

Invest In A Quality Pair From A Reputable Brand

When it comes to aqua shoes, you get what you pay for. If you want a pair that’s going to last, like the nortiv8 water shoes, for example, then you need to be willing to invest in a quality product. Yes, this might mean spending a bit more money upfront. But, in the long run, it’s definitely worth it.

Also, do your research on the brands. Some are better than others when it comes to quality. So, it’s worth taking the time to read some reviews before making your final decision. If you want, you can start your search over at https://nortiv8shoes.com/collections/water-shoes.

Think About The Activities You’ll Be Doing

When you’re looking for the best aqua shoes, it’s important to think about the activities you’ll be doing in them. For example, if you’re someone that likes to go for a swim every now and then, you might want to consider getting a pair of swimming shoes. On the other hand, if you’re someone that likes to go fishing, you might want to consider getting a pair of wading shoes. These are designed to keep your feet dry while you’re standing in water.

How Make Sure Your Aqua Shoe Fits Perfectly?

Now that you’re familiar with your foot size and what kind of aquatic footwear you need – we can move on and talk about size.

Here’s what you need to keep in mind to ensure a perfect fit.

Snug Fit

Unlike regular shoes, you don’t want your aqua shoes to be too loose. In fact, you want them to fit snugly. This is because you don’t want any water getting in and causing you any discomfort.

To check if your shoe fits snugly, put them on and walk around a bit. If they feel loose, then they’re not the right fit.

A general rule of thumb is to go for a half-size less than you’d usually wear. This way, you can be sure that they’ll fit you like a glove. And, even if they do feel a bit tight at first, they’ll eventually loosen up and conform to the shape of your foot, so don’t stress yourself over it.

Comfortable Fit

At the same time, just because these will fit you snugly doesn’t mean they can’t be comfortable. In fact, they should be – otherwise, what’s the point?

You can’t walk around like you’re on eggshells all day long. So, if you’re feeling any discomfort, then they definitely aren’t the right pair for you. After all, you should be able to forget you’re even wearing them.

Protection

While you won’t be walking on eggshells, you will be walking on something equally or even more sharp and dangerous – actual shells. All jokes aside, riverbeds can be pretty rough on your feet. So, you want a pair of shoes that can protect you from all the jagged rocks, shells, and other debris you might come across.

Otherwise, you run the risk of injuring yourself.

So, when shopping for aqua shoes, look for those with reinforcements around the toes and heels. These will help to keep your feet safe and sound, no matter what you step on.

Material

When it comes to material, your best bet is rubber. This is because it’s flexible, durable, and – most importantly – waterproof.

You don’t want your shoes to fall apart after a few uses nor do you want to slip on a rock and seriously injure yourself. Rubber offers grip, a mighty one, so, make sure your aquatic shoes have a good grip on them.

Drainage

Finally, you want to make sure your shoes have proper drainage. This is because you don’t want any water getting trapped inside having you flop around like a wet noodle.

Most shoes have some sort of drainage system in place. But, it’s always good to check before you make your purchase.

Conclusion

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about finding the perfect aqua shoes. Just remember to take your time, do your research, and think about the activities you’ll be doing in them. And, before you know it, you’ll have a pair of well-fitting footwear to take on your next trip!