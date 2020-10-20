Mariano Rivera 2020

Before the bottom of the eighth inning of the 2013 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, the Citi Field public-address system began pumping a familiar tune: Metallica’s Enter Sandman, best known around baseball as legendary closer Mariano Rivera’s entrance song. The scoreboard cut to video feed of the visitors’ bullpen as Rivera finished stretching out and started jogging toward the mound.

The American League All-Star team then took the unprecedented step of allowing Rivera to throw his first warmup tosses alone on the field, standing on the top steps of the dugout and joining the crowd in a rousing ovation for the all-time MLB saves leader. After Rivera tipped his hat and started throwing, the team finally took to the field. Source USATODAY