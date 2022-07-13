How to Measure and Install a Motorcycle Windshield Like a Pro?

There are not too many things in life that are as enjoyable as riding a motorcycle, don’t you agree? Imagine the feeling of riding the endless roads with the wind in your hair. Wherever you look you see beautiful landscapes and you have a sense of freedom that’s cannot be experienced by every human out there.

Probably the best thing about this sort of travel is when you don’t have a location where you want to arrive. Just riding and experiencing all the beauty around you. For you to be able to have the best possible experience, you need to equip your motorcycle with the best possible equipment.

If you don’t have enough funds to purchase all of these at once, you can start by purchasing one item at a time. Many are uncertain about whether they should install a windshield. If you want to learn more about these, then be sure to pay a visit to https://www.motorcyclescreens.eu/.

Now, let’s discuss how to measure and install these easily, and other relevant points about windshields.

How to Measure Them Properly?

When you decided to install windshields on your motorcycle, the first step is to know what their height should be. It needs to be said that there are no strict rules about this element for the simple reason that practically every driver has their own need and preferences when it comes to this element.

In any case, it’s possible to get the utmost comfort only by having a windshield of a proper height. The main prejudice bike owners have about these is that they need to be higher than eye level. In reality, the situation is completely different. Your eyes will already be protected by your helmet, which is more than enough.

Also, having two layers of glass in front of your eyes can seriously disrupt your vision. Therefore, your site will not be as good as it should be, right? It can even lead to accidents that can inflict you with numerous problems down the road. That’s why you should stick to windshields that are below your eye level.

Naturally, you would need to visit a professional who specializes in this activity and ask for these measures. The professional will carry the whole process out and you will get the measures that fit your needs and preferences. Not only that, but the professional will also carry out the installment procedure.

How to Install Them?

Those who have enough experience with working with motorcycles can install these windshields on their own. In that case, there wouldn’t be any need to reach out to a professional. The first thing that needs to be done is the removal of connecting fasteners to install these windshields.

When the windshield is in the right position, the next step is to attach the brackets that will keep it stable even during higher speeds. Thankfully, these are not something you would need to invest additional money into. Finally, you need to find a cabin filter replacement. That would enhance the overall quality and stability of these.

Pros and Cons of Motorcycle Windshields

Now, let’s take a look at the positive and negative sides of installing these windshields.

Pros

Let’s start with the pros.

Road Debris Protection

Road debris is numerous and protecting yourself from all of them is not always possible. Even the smallest stone can inflict big damage to the human body which moves at a high speed. That’s one of the reasons why so many motorcyclists wear those uniforms. The same can be said about eyes.

Losing an eye from even the smallest piece of debris is a possibility. The windshield will protect your face from the nose to the lower parts of your face, and the helmet will do the same for your eyes. Therefore, you can rest assured that your head will be completely protected, alongside the body, which is covered by the uniforms, as we’ve already stated.

Wind Protection

Windshields have the goal of protecting the driver’s eyes from the damage wind can inflict on them. Anyone who has ridden a motorcycle at least once in their lifetime that wind can get pretty strong and dangerous in situations when the bike goes at high speed. That can inflict some irreparable damage.

To prevent this from happening, we would advise you to install them. Some would say that the shield on your helmet is more than enough to prevent these issues, but we would like to say that adding another layer will make sure that you don’t face these problems down the road, which is the right thing to do.

Cons

Now that we understand the pros, we want to focus on the cons.

Needs Maintenance

Since many things will fall on the windshield when you drive, then it becomes obvious that it requires a certain level of maintenance. While it is not a hefty investment, it certainly requires a lot of time. You would need to check it for any scratches that might have occurred during your last commute.

At the same time, you need to be extra careful about how you will maintain it. For instance, if you use chemical products that are not fit to complete this procedure, then you might look at additional problems, which may result in you needing to remove the windshield completely and acquire a new one.

Potential Vision Disruption

We’ve mentioned the possibility of vision disruption when windshields are higher than they need to be. But it needs to be said that they can cause it even when they are of proper height. It can happen for various reasons, with one of them being improper maintenance, but is certainly not the only one.

Summary

Measuring and installing motorcycle windshields is not as hard as it may seem at first. In this article of ours, we’ve provided you with a high detailed explanation of how you can do that. Plus, we’ve discussed the pros and cons of installing them. All the information we’ve presented you with can help you understand the whole concept completely.