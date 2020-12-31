4 Best Ways To Mix and Match Dining Chairs – 2021 Guide

The dining area is a central spot in every home. It is a perfect place for entertaining guests, enjoying fabulous meals and spending quality time with your family. It’s important to have a vibrant, bright and beautiful kitchen and dining area, since it is the space in your home where you spend most of your time, socializing, eating or simply being creative.

How to decorate your living space?

When it comes to designing your living space, there are several factors to consider. Firstly, you need to decide which style you wanna go with. Is it modern, contemporary, traditional, or rustic? Are you a fan of minimalism, bohemian or Scandinavian style? This is important since it will help you choose colors, materials, textures and details you wanna be surrounded with, on a daily basis. Not every person would love nude colored walls, curtains, carpets or furniture. At the same time, someone else would hate colorful living space, and would instead opt for something more eye-soothing and calming. Some people love living in greenery, surrounded by their indoor plants, making their home into a little green oasis, and taking care of their plants. Other people, however, hate having plants inside and prefer clean lines with no leafy details. But one thing is sure. If you have an interesting dining area, you won’t have to worry about the rest of the house. It can all be fixed. So where should you start when choosing the right furniture for your dining room?

Dining area – an entertainment oasis

One thing is sure – according to the majority of interior designers, you can never go wrong with bold, fun and multipurpose design ideas. As we’ve already mentioned, dining rooms are all about entertainment and great friendly energy so this should be your main focus when decorating your space. That’s why instead of going with a minimal, simple design, you should consider having a practical approach, and getting essential items to make your guests feel comfortable and cozy. Instead of buying a minimum of 4 chairs, you should go with as many chairs as possible, making the table setting interesting but at the same time inviting and guest-friendly. What will you get by adding more chairs? You will create an atmosphere where your friends, family and guests won’t feel like they are only guests, but rather a part of your life, your organization, plans and they will be honored to have their own special place in your home.

Dining room design – is it all about the chairs?

But, the purpose of having multiple chairs is not only practical, it is also aesthetically pleasing, if designed the right way. Interior designer professionals often suggest homeowners to mix and match chairs to get space rich in styles, colors and to add a personal touch and show their creativity in the best way possible. However, it’s important to follow certain rules, since there’s always a possibility to develop your ideas into something you might dislike in the end. Speaking of ideas, it’s always a good idea to check out the latest trends and see if you may add some of them to your living space. Innovations in the world of design, real estate and industrial products allow us to make the best out of every room in our homes, so being up to date with all the information available may be helpful if you’re thinking about redecorating your dining room. What’s the mindset you need to have to make a perfect design solution? With a help of a design specialist, it still has a lot to do with your personal preferences. That’s why you should stick to one strategy of your choice and pick every item accordingly. It’s been proven that the best strategy to go with is an overall consistency in design, with certain elements that will break it down, and spice it up. The best and the easiest way to do it is by having various seat styles.

Here are some of the best ways to mix and match your dining room chairs, create a breathtaking dining area and earn a lot of compliments:

1. Choose analogous colors

Imagine having six completely similar chairs. Sound quite boring, right? That’s why a perfect way to grab the attention of your visitors is to play with colors. The aim should be to create a fascinating grid of colors, materials and details. But, there should always be a limit when it comes to experimenting with items. This means you shouldn’t choose colors that are completely opposite, since that will make your space look cluttered, unpleasant and poorly designed. The best option is to go with analogous colors. If you’re not sure what those colors are, you can always check out the palette of color combinations. For example, if one of your chairs are red, then the one next to it can be orange or yellow. This will create a harmony of colors in your dining area and it will be aesthetically pleasing for the eye.

2. Option for different styles and designers

Although sticking to just one chair shape may sound like a good idea, in reality it doesn’t always look that appealing when you have multiple identical chairs sitting next to each other. That’s why you should choose at least half of the total amount of your chairs in one style, and the other half in another style. If you don’t like the idea, you can also have only a couple of accent chairs, or even one or two, to enrich the whole space full of furniture. Go with a couple of simple chairs, and mix it up with a few armchairs, or chairs with a different shape or material. You can even include a bench. According to Deutsch Furniture Gallery, mixing colored chairs and wooden chairs is a win-win design solution.

3. Focus on the details

The ergonomics of a chair is extremely important, since you want your guests to feel comfortable and to be able to sit, have fun and chat with you for hours. But why would you overlook the details potential every piece of furniture has? Pay attention to details such as armrests, headrests, texture or metal tabs if a chair has them. Are they golden or metallic? Are they wooden or they are made of plastic? All of this is very important when you want to mix several different styles. Maybe two completely different chairs are perfect next to each other, but when you pay attention to their details, you find out they don’t go well with each other. Details are what can easily make one chair look antique and other modern. Be careful and at least stick to one age range.

Mix and match of dining area furniture pieces will allow you to create a unique space, full of creativity and classiness. You can fascinate your guests by simply focusing on the table, chair and lighting. Try it and see for yourself.