5 Designs Ideas for Using Natural Stone Finish in Your Home – 2020 Guide

Home designs have been evolving as most people focus on the interior designs more than the exterior design because they spend most of the time in their living spaces rather than outside. Interior design gears towards achieving or creating an art piece using either home decor or building material. In this case, we will explore how to incorporate natural stones to achieve the best design.

When interiors use natural stones, the possibilities are endless, whether you will glam up a concept or opt for a minimalist design. Using natural stones into your space invites warmth. The stones are adaptable to any design you may be trying to breathe to live. Sourcing the stones from experts also ensures that you get the real deal

1. Accentuate Your Interior Walls

Natural stone works perfectly with any decor design, adding a statement design to the wall. The living room space, for example, can have marble or travertine stone. Creating an infinity inspired to design that opens to the outside is a more inviting look. This impression is possible if you consider using darker ones on the walls.

You can use granite stones known for making a backslash on every wall. When using granite tiles to form a backslash on areas such as the kitchen, consider using a different material for the countertops and flooring to break the monotony.

Take advantage of the fireplace and replace it with feldspar. This stone helps create a contemporary look and can be extended to the outside walls. Rocks such as the terrazzo stones have an artistic touch and can be added to bathroom walls. Natural stones can be transformed into pieces of art. You can use a sculpture artist to assist in carving the stones as specified. These pieces of art help bring a natural form of beauty to homes.

2. Improving Focal Points

Focal points are regions of concentration; hence you can use natural to point out something in a way that no one can miss it. Focal points are of greater use during the flooring. Go bold and play around with colors if you are an outgoing person to bring your focal points to life. Your interior design space depicts your personality. Using slate, for example, as the flooring material, you can integrate marble stone to create a highlight.

3. Mixing Materials

Making an interior colorful prevents boredom. Your eyes never get tired of seeing the confusion you have created that is now a masterpiece. Colorful interiors are supplemented with enough natural lighting, which can be achieved by mixing different natural stones.

Specific businesses offer such services. You can make each space unique when mixing materials.

In case doing this seems too much, then there is an option of cladding pieces in place. You will need stones that can be processed in thin sheets. Sandstone is suitable for this kind of design. Cladding different areas in your home create contrast bringing more attention to detail. Wrapping it up will require you to use a seal to keep it in pristine condition.

4. Stone Furniture Design

Stone has many uses and unbelievable applications. Times have changed incredibly as years back, people were inclined to wooden materials and deemed them as primitive and old school. Natural stones have evolved. Now they are used to create a wide range of things, from furniture such as coffee tables to dining tables, kitchen island seats, and even skeletal master beds. It creates an indoor, outdoor experience.

Most of the furniture is created using extremely strong stones. The types of stones that can be used in this case are onyx, marbles, and travertine. Some designs are half wood, half natural stone, which saves on money.

Stones have also been converted into light pendants that can be hung on the dining area. They are delicate and may require special handling. Some have been used as lamps that can be placed on study desks.

5. Setting the Atmosphere

Natural can be used to induce a certain feeling. For instance, using them to indicate or draw certain attractive features such as waterfalls and ocean waves may give a false impression to the owners and visitors.

Creating curio shelves as a form of decoration to showcase some pieces is a good example. Using curio shelves in homes create a feeling of an art gallery or museum. The curio is constructed in a cabinet form and is fully customization. Beige colored stones are recommendable for this kind of design.

They can be used to achieve wild exterior designs, especially if you have a garden. Using natural stones to act as planters creates a clean, neat looking piece that is not difficult to maintain. Natural stones usage can be extended to form shelves and storage. Stones recommended for this include limestone and granite. The shelves should be made in a way they seem as if they are floating.

Conclusion

Integrating natural stones for home designs create an ambiance to behold. Natural stones transform both interiors and exteriors of livable spaces. Creating furniture from natural objects is amazing and reveals the amazing power of creativity. Designers are trying to adjust and accommodate all lifestyles and tastes. For a home design to be possible using natural stones, you have to consider certain factors.

The versatility of popular stones makes them ideal for a wide range of interiors, regardless of your style. Fieldstone can be used to make an impressive quest for contemporary, rural, and varied model homes. The fieldstone is ideal for making outer dividers, limits, or enclosing garden spaces with dividers. It can also be used as supplement dividers inside the house, for example, close to the chimney.

Characteristic ones come in a wide variety and you can get great deals from reputable stores like Saturnia Travertini. To save money on having natural stones, visit local stone yards as opposed to a retailer. Mixing all shapes and sizes, bright and dull shaded stones to create impacts is also a great idea to achieve a unique finishing. Also, consider using mindset lighting with stone dividers to make a cavern look like that. Wood is the most stylishly complementary material used in stone blending.