NeNe Leakes Net Worth 2020

The cast members of Real Housewives of Atlanta are under a tight and strict contractual agreement to keep any salary information secret. But someone within the team at Bravo leaked each of the women season 6 salary agreements to RadarOnline who reported earlier this year that NeNe Leakes will earn $1 million this season. This contract makes her the highest paid housewife in Bravo’s growing franchise. Her net worth in 2013 is $6 million but in 2014 with the season 6 of Housewives and even more endorsements she could be worth $12 million.

All that money just to let cameras follow you! I mean damn. But who can blame her, NeNe is doing her thing and has become a true hustler. It was reported that season 5 that just finished airing on bravo would be her final season and new star Kenya Moore would step in as the newest drama maker. Although she has bought the fire with her twirling and gone with the wind fabulous fans and critics know that Leakes has been and will continue to be the true star of the show.

NeNe Leakes Wedding Worth $1.8 Million

NeNe has also been rumored to be hanging out with former bestie Kim Zolciak. Both ladies have a spin-off series. NeNe and her ex-husband Greg are back together and Bravo is paying top dollar to film the rekindling of their relationship. Leakes separated from Gregg on April 29, 2010 and the divorced was finalized September 29, 2011. In January 2013, NeNe and Gregg announced their engagement. I Dream of NeNe premiered September 17th to high ratings almost 2 million viewers for the premiere episode. NeNe Leakes is reportedly earning $400,000 from that series. The wedding cost almost $1.8 million, so the show could barely cover the cost.

The ceremony was attended by Atlanta’s elite, Vivica A. Fox and Fantasia Barrino were among the 400 guest. Almost every Black reality star was there, Love and Hip Hop Atlanta cast, Married to Medicine cast. Laura Govan of VH1′s Basketball Wives LA was one of NeNe’s Bridesmaids. Snooki was also in attendance. A Ghetto fabulous extravaganza. Tyler Perry was event sent an invitation but couldn’t make it. It was an Old Hollywood theme that Leakes came up with. She wore a $50,000 Baracci dress during the ceremony, says she spent two months carefully coordinating her nuptials with event planner Tony Conway. She also had a $20,000 Pnina Tornai dress change for the reception and nine bridesmaids dressed in white Gabriella Arango gowns. Her wedding registry was worth over $40,000. Teresa Giudice didn’t show up empty handed. Despite all of her financial troubles she got NeNe and Greg $7,200 China.

New Normal will be picked up on NBC for a second season and Leakes will be reprising her role this fall. There are no details surrounding her pay on the series but as soon as I get my hands on that I will put it on blast. Regardless of what you think NeNe deserves her props. Go ahead Mamaaaaaa!

Linnethia Monique Johnson – NeNe Leakes Biography

Real Housewives of Atlanta Salary: $1 million

NeNe & Greg: $400,000

New Normal: $?

Birthday: December 13, 1967

Birthplace: Queens, New York

Full Name: Linnethia Monique Johnson

Husband: Gregg Leakes

Children: Bryson Bryant; Brentt Leakes

The over the top “glam-ma” millions of viewers watch every week on Glee, New Normal, Housewives of Atlanta, and I Dream of NeNe is just a small piece of who NeNe Leakes really is. Linnethia Monique Johnson was born Queens NY but raised in Athens Georgia just north east of Atlanta. Her mother was struggling financially. At 18 her mom moved back to NY to live with her boyfriend Curtis. Curtis was her older brother’s father. Curtis but he enlisted in the military. So NeNe’s mom took care of her and her brother on her own. Family member’s and friends contacted Linnethia’s aunt to let her know NeNe’s mom was not able to support the children. So her aunt took custody of Linnethia and her brother. Nene’s mother eventually got her act together and had more children and even gotten married. And even then, her mother never showed interest in bringing her children to live with her. She went on with her new life, leaving Nene and her brother to be raised by their aunt.

After high school NeNe attended Morris Brown college. She had her first son in 1989 and raised Bryson as a single parent. Bryson’s father had physically abused her which lead her to bail from the relationship. She was still in college at the time and began stripping to make money. She and her friend saw an ad for nude models in the paper. When they arrived for the interview it turned out it was for strippers. Linnethia claims she was making enough money to pay for school, buy a car, get her own apartment and raise her son with her tips. She worked at a club called Silk. While dancing she met Greg Leakes. Gregg Leakes is a real estate investor and business consultant. They married in 1997 and had son Brentt on Feb 22 1999. Gregg has older children with his exes.