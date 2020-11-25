4 Things to Consider When Using an Online Logo Maker – 2020 Guide

If you are starting a business, one of the first things you’ll have to take care of is making a logo. A logo is an essential part of every company. We could say it is an image that represents a brand and has a significant impact on it. In many cases, the logo is the one that makes the company recognizable. If it’s eye-catching it can even attract so many customers and positively affect the job. You’ve probably at least once seen such an interesting logo that instantly caught your attention. And once you’ve seen it, you never forgot it. It shows a logo can do such a good job. And you should always try to achieve having a representative logo that’ll attract the customers, and make your company visible and easy to remember.

Firstly, you should decide who you want to be your logo designer. One of the options is hiring a professional to make you a logo. People that are educated logo designers can make you a great one. But if you are on a budget or you just don’t want to hire anyone to make you a logo, you can do it yourself without any problems. There are plenty of online logo makers that you can use to make yours. And you can do it like a professional, even if you haven’t had any previous experiences. For example, you can make your logo with Turbologo. They can help you create your perfect brand image. All you need is some creativity, good knowledge of your brand, and some goodwill. In a few hours or days, you can make an authentic logo that will stand out. If you’re planning on making a logo with an online logo maker, here are some things to consider.

1. Make it professional

We are all aware that in 2020 everything is about aesthetics. People like to see beautiful images, and that is the reason why social media is such an attraction. Like it or not, that’s how it is, and it’s up to us to turn it to our advantage. And we can do it, but we have to play smart. What you need to know is that people will get an impression of your company in just a few seconds. Statistics say that you have exactly two seconds to leave an impression on the internet. And those two seconds in between scrolling decide whether someone will be motivated to find out more about you and your brand. If your logo doesn’t make people interested, you’ll lose potential customers. You should try to make your logo as professional as possible. The last thing you want is for your logo to look amateurish and unprofessional. Make sure you collect a few logos whose designs you like and use them as inspiration. You don’t want to copy them, just to use them as a help to get some ideas. Take some time to work out an idea and see what could work best for your brand.

2. Think about the message

One of the most vital things is that your logo can convey your message to the customers. You don’t want to make it too complicated and confusing. Instead, keep it simple and effective. A minimalistic approach can be a good way to go. Try to achieve more with less. One of the first things to think through is which elements you want to use. Do you want to use wordmarks or the logomarks? In other words, do you want your logo to consist of letters or drawings? Both can work, but you should choose the one that will complement and fit your brand the best. Avoid using complicated symbols that no one will be able to connect to what you do. Rather choose something simple that will speak for itself. If you need help, you can always consult someone experienced to ask for their opinion about the logo you’ve made. Constructive criticism always comes in handy.

3. Make it unique and authentic

Online logo makers offer different, simple logos that anyone can use. And because of that, we often come across logos that resemble each other. When making a logo, one of the things you should try to avoid at all costs is using common images. Those logos won’t leave an impression on people, because they’ll have the feeling they’ve seen it a hundred times. Instead, you want to make your logo unique and recognizable. You’ve probably come across some logos that looked so authentic that you were impressed. And we bet you still remember some of them because they were so unique. That’s precisely how you should make your logo look. Try to think outside of the box and think of some interesting designs. If you know someone creative who could give you a helping hand with this, don’t hesitate to ask for it. Taking some time to make your logo memorable will pay off in the long run. Don’t hurry, instead think it through and try to find the best solution.

4. Test the colors

One of the properties that can make your logo easy to remember is an appropriate color. Test some of them and see how they fit your logo and brand in general. Don’t exaggerate and make it too colorful and hard to look at. Otherwise, you can make it repulsive and refuse your customers. Make sure you apply a simple monochromatic look to the logo and then go for something more vivid and bright. Then compare them and make your final decision. If you can a connection between your brand and a logo color, that can be a perfect match. Play with colors a bit and see how good you can make your logo look.

Conclusion:

If you’re starting your company, one of the most vital tasks at the beginning is making a logo. A good logo is the right reflection of a brand and can make it memorable. You want your logo to stand out and attract people that will come to buy from you. If you’re on a budget, or you just want to experiment, you can try to make a logo by yourself. There are various online logo makers that you can use to make a great one. And you don’t even need any experience. Make your logo simple professional, and memorable. We guarantee it will have a positive impact on your business and get you an easy start.