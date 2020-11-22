10 Tricks Online Shops Don’t Want You to Know – 2020 Guide

At the beginning of this year, the world experienced the global outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, which has prompted a lot of people to purchase things online, instead of in brick and mortar businesses. And, with the holidays slowly approaching, you have probably started thinking about purchasing presents for your friends and family over the Internet.

If so, you might have started wondering – are there some tricks that online retailers don’t want their consumers to know, all of which can save them some money? Simply said, there are, and those tricks are exactly what we’ll discuss in this article today. Let’s take a closer look at the list:

1. Tuesdays Are The Best For Online Shopping

Yes, you read that right, Tuesdays are the best day to do some online shopping. How is that possible? Well, during this day, most online retailers reveal new goods, and they are most likely to implement new sales or promotions that their customers can use. Hence, although it might be tempting for you to do some online shopping during any other day of the week, you should instead try and wait until Tuesday, especially since it can save you loads of cash.

2. Ignoring The ChatBots is Not Wise

If you are anything like me, it is possible that you most commonly ignore the chatbots featured on almost every retail website. However, this is not entirely smart. Hence, if a chatbot pops up while you are browsing, do not ignore it. Instead, you could ask whether or not there are any available promo codes that you can use. If so, the bot will provide you with them, which means that you’ll save some money.

3. Abandoning Your Shopping Cart Can Bring Discounts

Most online shops implement email marketing strategies such as sending promotions, discounts, and coupons. And, depending on the store, simply abandoning your cart could bring you a voucher. What does this mean you should do? Well, you should place the goods in the cart and exit the browser or tab.

By doing so, you’ll likely receive an email with a discount or promo code within two days, mostly because they’ll try and persuade you into completing your order. Naturally, if you are unsure about whether or not you need the item, you might want to leave this strategy for purchasing the things you really want or need.

4. Never Buy Something Before Looking For Vouchers

Even if you do not find any promotions on the website, you still might be able to find vouchers such as the ones featured on diebestengutscheine.de. Now, keep in mind, these vouchers might be tied to a specific deal, they could offer free shipping, or they could simply give you a discount that will take a few bucks off your total purchase. No matter what you do, do not purchase something before checking if there are any promos you could utilize.

5. The ‘Price Tracker’ Plug-in Can Help

Why should you constantly visit a website in order to see if an item went on sale? Besides it being time-consuming, it can also be quite frustrating, which is why you should allow technology to help. There are various plug-ins that you can use, all of which help you track the prices, even with retailers that do not feature an alert option such as Best Buy. Hence, you should find a plug-in that will notify you when there is a sale.

6. The ‘Incognito’ Mode Might Help You

Did you know that some online retailers show a higher – or lower – price than they show other clients based on their geographical location, browsing history, and purchasing behavior? Yup, depending on where you are from, the prices might vary. In order to prevent this from happening to you, you should use the incognito mode when you are browsing.

Of course, you could simply delete your entire browsing history, however, it is easier for you to simply go incognito since you’ll only need to press one button. Not only will this prove that people can actually outsmart technology, but, you’ll surely get better prices and deals as well.

7. Use New Customer Discounts

Some online shops will offer specific deals for new clients, which is why you must take advantage of this, especially since it can bring a discount of over 40%. So, if you never used a particular website before, try signing up in order to gain access to the deal. On the other hand, if you purchased from the store before, you can choose to sign up with a different account and you’ll probably get a new customer discount.

8. Save The Coupons And Codes For One Purchase

If you found free promo codes and coupons, you should know that saving them might be wise. A lot of online stores allow individuals to use more than one promotion, and some even allow their consumers to use the promos on items that are already on sale. And, if you choose to save all of them for one big purchase, you can save a lot of money in the process.

9. Always Use Live Chats

When you see a live chat offering you to talk to a person, you should not dismiss and ignore it. Instead, you should utilize it since you might get access to a wide range of secret deals – which is especially true during the sales and holiday season. Yes, you can do the same thing with a chatbot, but, talking to a real person is always better.

10. Compare, Compare, Compare

Just because an item is on sale at one shop, it does not necessarily mean that that is the lowest price you can purchase it for. This is why you should always compare everything. If you, for instance, want to purchase a specific model of shoes, learn what other retailers offer it, and check whether or not the prices are better. Most people manage to find better deals, which is exactly why you must compare different stores.

Conclusion

In most situations, online shopping is cheaper than visiting a physical store. However, by remembering some of the tricks mentioned in the list above, you’ll be able to save even more money, but, you’ll also manage to make the entire process easier, less time-consuming, and less frustrating for yourself.

So, now that you are aware of all the secret tricks that could help you save some cash, you might not want to waste any more of your time. Instead, you should keep the aforementioned tips in mind, and start browsing different stores in order to find the presents that will suit your needs.