Finding the Perfect Wedding Venue: [Get the Best Out of a Wedding Assistant]

When a newly engaged couple starts thinking about their marriage day, words such as “bridezilla”, “exorbitant”, “stressful”, “expensive”, “chaotic”, “nervous breakdown” usually come to their minds. Most couples experience financial problems for the first 5 years of marriage from trying to pay off their marriage debt. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

It is possible to have the wedding you have always been dreaming of without putting a hole in your pocket. Half the struggle for couples is finding the perfect Marriage Venues.

Here are a few tips to ensure you have a Wedding Venue you can always remember within an affordable budget.

Options

Just like an artist needs to see his canvas before he starts painting, you need to decide where you want to hold your wedding. A marriage assistant can help you best while finding a marriage venue. In this way, you can focus on your marriage and let all the hassle leave on a marriage assistant. There are so many choices at your fingertips. Parks or nearby beaches can offer you a lovely scenic lead to the altar. If these types of Wedding Venues seem appealing to you, check first with the park administration what the booking fees will be. Many parks have electrical facilities available, but it would be best to check what they have to offer. Keep in mind that you have no control over the weather. Rainy weather can be a wet blanket on the day you say “I do,” so make sure to have a backup plan ready.

Public Venues are Affordable

Numerous couples are under the feeling that public venues are too cheap to be in any way considered as Matrimonial Venues. Anyway, with the correct lighting and enhancements, a grimy spot can be changed into something mystical. Did I notice public venues are pretty reasonable as well! School darlings? Numerous instructive organisations have banquet rooms open for people in general to book. Even better, you can most likely get a graduated class rebate on the head of that!

Backyard Matrimonial Ceremony

Many couples miss out on the best place to tie the knot: Home Sweet Home! There is nothing more charming than a backyard matrimonial ceremony. You save a considerable lump sum of money, and you can focus all your energy on hiring a good decorator and caterer. Keep in mind. Suppose you do schedule your wedding in the evening. In that case, there may be considered additional lighting costs, including a generator if your home does not have at least three dedicated circuits for the lighting/DJ. Also consider a buffet if you are doing the wedding at home, as this will reduce the kitchen requirements of the caterer.

Figure out Exact Numbers of Guests

Marie from weddingassistant.co.uk suggests that you will need to have an exact number of guests figured out to determine whether the venue you choose will be ideal or not. It will be tempting to add two, remove one, and shift a couple of others as your big day gets closer. But making last-minute changes to the guest list will give you a headache trying to figure out how to fit everyone. Stick to the number of guests you decide from the beginning. Having your ceremony and reception in two different locations can be quite expensive, so save some cash by holding both in one place.

Wedding Season

January, February, March and November are good months to tie the knot, as these months are considered out of wedding season months. But be careful, because even though February is an off-season month, any matrimonial dates close to Valentine’s Day are susceptible to holiday prices. Believe it or not, even the time and day can affect the cost of your matrimony. Sunday afternoons are ideal for matrimonial ceremonies as opposed to Saturdays, which are more costly. Keeping in mind these helpful hints will guide you in your search for the perfect Matrimonial Venues.

Why you need a Matrimonial Assistant?

When it comes to planning a marriage, time is precious because planning one of the most significant events of your life can be very stressful. Luckily, your trusty matrimonial assistant will be by your side to keep you sane and on track. Think of your wedding as a movie that you are attempting to make possible with the help of your actors- your matrimonial party. You and your groom are the producers who are essentially responsible for all of the behind-the-scenes materials. At the same time, your actors, the wedding assistant, is responsible for putting your plans into action.

Everyone has a part and is expected to meet the following expectations. Don’t worry. It’s just a reflection on what areas a marriage assistant can help you out.

Bride and Groom:

Set the date

Agree on a budget for the big day

Decide on a theme, colour scheme, and formality of the wedding.

Select the ceremony venue and officiant

Select the reception venue, decor, and florist

Select the marriage party, maid-of-honour and best man

Purchase the rings that will be used

Negotiate the guest list

Register for a matrimonial registry

Select marriage dress, tuxedo, shoes, and other accessories

Select the caterer and food and beverage choices that will be served

Select a matrimony cake, groom’s cake and their flavours

Decide on wedding favours.

Purchase gifts for the big day party and each other

Decide on a Dj, band, or other entertainment.

Choose your music for ceremony and reception.

Choose your photographer and videographer.

Transportation (limo, carriage, etc.) to and from wedding

Dance lessons

Name change documents

Apply for a big day licence

Plan the honeymoon and take care of any necessary arrangements

Make sure alterations are made to clothing if necessary.

Purchase and send our save-the-date cards, big day invitations, and Thank You cards

Purchase matrimonial programs

Plan the rehearsal dinner

Most significant – Have a fantastic time at your wedding!

Maid of Honor:

Serves as the bride’s personal assistant throughout the journey leading to the day of the marriage

Assists the bride in selecting a marriage gown and bridesmaid dresses, shoes and accessories

Plans and hosts the bridal shower

Keep tracks of the gifts at the bridal shower.

Plans and hosts the bachelorette party

Helps address and send the marriage invitations

Purchases a marriage gift

Attend rehearsal and rehearsal dinner

Assists the bride in getting dressed the day of the marriage

Holds the bride’s bouquet during the big day ceremony

Carries the groom’s ring

Has the first dance with the best man

Give a speech and a toast.

Assist in cleaning after the reception if needed

Best Man:

Acts as a personal assistant throughout the entire process

Helps the groom in selecting his attire for the marriage

Plans and hosts the bachelor party

Attends any pre-marriage events

Assists groom and other groomsmen in getting the dress on an actual day

Carries the bride’s wedding ring

Gives the marriage officiant and vendors their payment envelope

Has the first dance with the maid-of-honour

Responsible for the first toast to the groom and his bride at the reception

Assists with cleaning the place of reception as well as any good-byes

Return the grooms tuxedo after the marriage

Bridesmaids/Groomsmen:

Get together, respectively, to decide on what to wear.

Purchase/pay necessary attire for the wedding

Escort each other at the ceremony

Guide guests to their seats

Serve as hosts/hostesses throughout the matrimonial day if needed.

Help at the end of the reception with any cleaning that may be necessary

Help the bride-to-be, groom-to-be, maid-of-honour and best man as required.

Return rented tuxedos after the wedding.

Conclusion

As you have taken note, a wedding assistant is necessary to help your dream wedding come true. We suggest that you and your entourage get together to discuss plans. This will help eliminate any confusion and future disputes among each other. Also, one more thing, don’t forget to purchase your bridesmaids and groomsmen a thank you gift for all their hard work. Happy planning