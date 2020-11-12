7 Key Steps to Planning a Home Remodeling Project – 2020 Guide

Every refreshment you bring into your life will affect your mood, your inner feeling, and more positive thoughts. So it is with remodeling a house. When you beautify your living space, every moment you spend in it will provide you with the peace you need, which is why you shouldn’t wait and should start planning as soon as possible.

But, in order not to get confused and skip some important items when it comes to this demanding project, it would be good to make an organizational strategy in advance and align with it – starting from your wishes and available budget to cleaning after the remodeling is finished. Did the pictures of beautiful interiors from Pinterest leave you speechless? Now is the time for your kitchen to get a look that everyone will envy you for. Take a piece of paper and a pencil and sketch how you would like to remodel it – and then start thinking about how you can turn a drawing into a work.

To help you, we have summarized the entire project in several key steps. Try to follow them and thus make sure that you haven’t forgotten or missed anything.

1. Consider your desires and start planning

Once you realize that your home needs remodeling and decide to start this project, the first thing you need to do is make a plan. Consider your wishes first. Think about what you would like to change, whether you want a more modern kitchen, a shower cabin instead of a bathtub, pastel colors instead of regular, slightly sharp ones. What exactly do you want to rearrange? Make drawings and sketches in agreement with the family, so that later you can explain to the architects what you want more easily.

Are there any segments you can do yourself to save some cash? Can your neighbors and friends recommend some experts or help with some aspects? These and many other issues must be considered before scheduling a consultation with your trusted architect.

2. Think about how much you could invest in this project

Considering the budget is the next item without which you obviously can’t go any further. You don’t want to get to half the work and then realize that you don’t have enough funds to finance the continuation of the refreshing process. The amount of your budget should be enough to cover the costs of rough work, obtaining the necessary permits, purchasing materials, and purchasing new furniture. And, well, it would be good to have a little more than that so that you don’t have to be afraid of sudden expenses.

If you aren’t quite sure how much money you’ll need, consult with experts who’ll give you a rough estimate or a free quote. In case that amount is still large for your standard of living and household budget, now is the time to think about where you can get the money you need.

3. Hiring experts

One thing is clear – you can’t do this all by yourself. You will need the help of experts during remodeling, unless you are a multi-talented and trained person with experience, specializing in all areas of architecture and construction. These probably don’t exist, so know where your limits are and leave yourself in the hands of professionals.

At creativedesignandbuildinc.com, they remind you how important it is to consult with professionals who will give you their expert opinion on what should be changed and what should be kept – and they do a great job providing advice like that to their customers. Also, speed, patience, and your satisfaction, in the end, are the crucial factors. You can get all this with the advice of a reliable architect and a professional team of workers who will create everything you have imagined.

4. Define the start time and duration of the project

For the whole idea not to remain just a drawing on paper, you should define the period of the year when you’ll start with the works, as well as the duration. This decision, of course, won’t depend only on you, because refreshing your living space involves other people and teams with whom you have to agree on a date that suits both you and them.

You also have to consider packing and leaving home, the period needed to deliver materials, cleaning, and much more – especially if it’s significant to you that the project is completed by a certain date. Weather conditions, seasons, seasonality of construction works – all this should be well considered. If some parts of the project can be realized at the same time, that’s great, because you’ll save time that way as well. In any case, let an architect who has more experience help you in this to avoid the unforeseen situations.

5. Organize a temporary relocation of your family

The remodeling project will require temporary relocation of you and your family. As long as the work lasts, your living space won’t be functional and will be constantly filled with workers, which means that you’ll probably need a new one for a while. Since you’ll have to free the rooms from furniture, large items and details, you must make a transport plan first, hire a vehicle and think about a new location where you’ll be able to stay.

This task can be a little more demanding if you have small children because you will have to provide the conditions they need, but it’s very hard to go without it, so try to organize everything in the best possible way and with no hassle.

6. Think about what you could do by yourself

We have mentioned this one in previous lines of this article, but it’s worth mentioning again, since this step is crucial if you’re tight with cash and would love to minimize the costs. There are some things we’re capable of doing on our own, without the help of experts, and save a couple of hundred dollars that you can later spend on some other things you need.

Therefore, check those items that you’ll personally dedicate yourself to on the list of works that need to be realized. Some of them might be painting the walls, cleaning, removing old ceramics from toilets and old kitchen parts, or any similar tasks. If one of the family members is an architect or has knowledge of another craft that can help you, that is a great opportunity for them to get busy.

7. Obtain the necessary permits

And, in the end, although many ignore this step, you must understand that you shouldn’t do it.

We know that all you’re thinking about is to end this project successfully as soon as possible. That’s why you might see obtaining a permit as an additional break that’ll only slow you down. But if you don’t have a building permit, you may be in trouble with the authorities. True, you may be able to avoid such a situation, but you never know if the eyes of a jealous neighbor are on you. Aligning with the rules will always bring you peace of mind and tick off one of the numerous worries you might have during the remodeling process.