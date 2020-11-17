4 Common Plumbing Problems You Should Leave to the Professionals – 2020 Guide

With every home, there are certain problems that need to be maintained or repaired. A lot of those problems can be easily dealt with by almost anyone. Whether you have the right tools or not, it does not really matter. You will be able to resolve the issue. However, there are also some maintenance tasks that you are not experienced enough to handle. Most commonly, those maintenance tasks are related to plumbing. Since you do not have the right tools in experience, it is probably best that you leave this to the professionals.

Right now, you are probably wondering: Which common plumbing issues are best left to professionals? That is a great question because there are certainly some plumbing related stuff that you could fix by yourself.

To help you get an answer to this question, I decided to write this article and focus on that exact question. After reading through this article, I hope that everything will be cleared up for you.

1. A clogged drain

Let’s get the most obvious plumbing issues out of the way. Those that should definitely be resolved by an expert instead of by yourself, a friend, or family. I strongly believe that you should not even try dealing with a clogged drain by yourself because you are just going to waste your time or even make things worse. Of course, this only refers to those that do not have any kind of experience surrounding this.

So, if you ever notice that the water in the toilet, shower, kitchen or bathroom sink slowly drains, that is a definite sign that there is something stuck in the drains. At first, it may not seem like a very big issue, but things could get worse quite fast. If you do not deal with this quickly enough, you might face issues that are going to cost you even more money and time.

A plumber has the right tools, chemicals, and experience to remove the clogs. While the plumber is working, it may seem like a simple task, but believe me when I say that it is not. They are just so experienced in their jobs, they make it look easy.

Keep in mind, a clogged drain could sometimes be resolved with chemicals. Although, most of the time that does not work. But, if you want to try and fix things by yourself, you can always buy some of those unclogging chemicals and pour them down the drain. Who knows, that might be the solution.

2. Burst pipe

These days, most plumbing pipes are made out of very high-quality material making it very uncommon for them to burst or break out of nowhere. Unfortunately, there are still older pipes and brands that offer cheap alternatives. So, if you have one of those older pipes or cheaper brands, the possibility that they might burst is always there.

When that happens, I do not think you will be able to resolve this issue by yourself. It is too complicated, requires a hefty amount of tools and you also need a new set of pipes which I assume you do not have.

When this happens, you will probably be asking yourself: What should I do? Well, the answer to that question is quite simple and I hope that you will realize that as soon as possible. The answer is to call a plumber.

Make sure you inform the plumber that the situation is very serious and that they need to come to your home immediately. Keep in mind, a fast response time might cost extra.

While you are waiting, there is one thing you could do. You can cut the water supply, to stop water spraying all over the place.

One thing to note is the fact that there are plumbing companies out there that provide 24/7 support, so if there is an emergency in the middle of the night, they will be able to help you as suggested by lpgs.com.au.

3. Broken toilet

Almost every toilet is made out of ceramic (porcelain). Ceramic is the standard because it is a non-porous and very clean material. In other words, it can be cleaned quite easily. Many times, water is more than enough to clean it. This is why everyone prefers using porcelain instead of anything else.

However, there is one very obvious problem with porcelain. It can break quite easily. Even the expensive toilets that are made out of high-quality and thick porcelain, can still break. When this happens, the toilet becomes obsolete and unusable.

If you have just one toilet in your home, it will need to be replaced immediately. Unfortunately, you will not be able to do that by yourself which means you will need to call a plumber.

Fixing this problem by yourself is difficult because the entire toilet system is complicated. You have to connect the drainage pipes, the water pipes and you also have to consider how heavy it is since it is made out of porcelain.

4. Cleaning a water heater

The water coming from the waterworks system of a city is filled with all kinds of chemicals and minerals to ensure that it is safe to use and to drink. If we do not use those chemicals and minerals, bacteria could live in water which could pose a danger to both humans and animals. Obviously, those chemicals are used to our benefit.

However, there is one problem that arises from that type of water. Certain devices such as a water heater or a boiler need to process thousands of liters of water every week. With so much water passing through the water heater, sediment from those minerals is created inside. Too much sediment can lead to a leaky water heater or it could break it entirely.

To deal with this, the water heater needs to be opened and the sediment will need to be removed. For this task, again, it would be best to call a plumber.

There are probably several other plumbing problems that can only be resolved by calling a professional, but I believe that these are the most common ones.