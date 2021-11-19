Why Choose Professional Installation Over DIY Home Security?

You have seen the TV and online ads extolling the virtues of DIY home security. No doubt the DIY systems have their advantages. They also have their disadvantages. More often than not, the differences between systems are more about installation and upgrades than the equipment itself. This is why thereis still a strong market for professional installation.

In a DIY scenario, you order your security system online or buy it from a brick-and-mortar retail outlet. Everything is supposed to work with minimal effort out-of-the-box. Yet that is not always the case. At any rate, you position each piece in the appropriate location and connect everything to the security hub via your wi-fi network.

DIY installation should not be too difficult for people who are technologically skilled. And yet, even among that group, there are very valid reasons to choose professional installation. Some of those reasons are described below.

1. Seamless Component Integration

According to Vivint, one of the big challenges in the home security and automation arenas is device integration. This means that DIY installation requires a bit of knowledge. You also have to make sure you purchase compatible devices. You do not want any integration headaches that could complicate installation or render some system features useless.

Choosing professional installation pretty much eliminates risks of incompatibility. You get a system that has been intentionally designed to work seamlessly. Every device that comes in your package is compatible with every other. When it comes time to upgrade, you can bet that your provider only offers compatible devices.

2. Expert Advice

When it comes to home security, there are more effective ways to configure the system. A professional installer can offer expert advice to that effect. For example, consider wireless cameras. An entry-level home security system will have at least one; some systems come with two or three. As a DIY enthusiast, where would you place the cameras?

A professional installer knows that the most important camera location is at the front door. But should it be inside or out? And what about a second or third camera? Once again, a professional knows the best locations for all the cameras in your system.

Once everything is set up, the installer knows how to test the system to make sure you get maximum protection. If the view of the front door camera isn’t quite right, your installer knows enough to make the necessary adjustments. You do not get that kind of expertise in a DIY package.

3. Less Time on Installation

If time is important to you, it is hard to beat professional installation. What could take you days to complete can be done by professionals in a matter of hours. You will not be left with a partially installed system at the end of the day. And while the installation technician is handling all the hard work, you’re free to do other things.

4. Training, Skill, and Experience

DIY projects can be both challenging and fun. But some types of projects are best left to professionals who have the training, skill, and experience to do it right. Given how serious a matter home security is, system installation is probably best left to professionals.

The only caveat here is that customers have to know exactly who is being sent to do the installation. Some home security companies utilize local dealers whose training and certification may not be up to snuff. Other companies do not use local dealers at all. Either way, it pays to check up on technician training and certification.

Consumer should never be afraid to inquire about technician skill and training. After all, they are allowing strangers into their homes. They have every right to inquire. A home security company unwilling to answers questions about technician qualifications is one to walk away from.

5. In-Home Training

It is not a given that consumers will automatically know how to operate their home security systems right off the bat. Therefore, most companies offering professional installation also provide in-home training. Once the system is installed, the technician works with the homeowner to make sure they fully understand how the equipment works. Technicians walk through everything from arming and disarming the system to running tests.

In-home training accomplishes several things. First, it makes a homeowner comfortable with their new security system. Second, it reduces the chances of costly false alarms. Third, it gives the technician a built-in opportunity to test equipment and software.

6. Combining Security and Automation

The ultimate benefit of going with professional installation is the ability to combine home security with home automation. Vivint Smart Home is one of a few nationally known home security companies that also rents and installs automation devices. Consumers can get both in a complete package installed by fully trained technicians.

Why combine home security and automation? Because doing so gives you the best of both worlds. It can also cut your expenses considerably. By contrast, starting with home security and adding automation devices later is usually more expensive.

Combining the two also lets you do some pretty interesting things. For instance, have you ever heard of geofencing? Geofencing is the practice of establishing an electronic perimeter around your home for the purposes of tying it into your home automation system. With geofencing in place, you can program your system to automatically arm your security system, lock your doors, and turn your lights off – all as you are pulling out of the driveway on your way to work.

DIY home security systems are popular right now. People want them, and that’s okay. But there is a lot to be said for buying a professionally installed system. Professional installation offers seamless integration, compatible devices, expert advice, in-home training, and more. You will pay a bit more for a professionally installed system. But you will also get a lot more in return. The only question is whether the extras are worth paying for.