10 Profitable Pet Niche Businesses in 2021

The pet industry has seen massive growth in recent years. Approximately 85 million households have at least one or more pets. Over the last 30 years, pet ownership has increased from 56% to 68% of all households.

With the help of technology and the rise of online purchasing, ownership is now easier than ever. Many owners value the happiness and rewards that come from having a four-legged friend. Since many Americans are forced to work from home due to the Coronavirus pandemic, they are spending more time with them and as a result, spending more.

If you’re considering getting involved in this industry, here are ten profitable business ideas to consider. Many of them are expected to bloom and flourish.

#1. Training

Training your canine is crucial as it provides both mental and physical stimulation to keep them happy and active.

Many owners know this but they do not have enough time or skills to train their pups. Some puppy owners have a hectic work schedule. Others may be first-time dog owners who are nervous and don’t know where to start.

You can offer to train their pooch. You’ll want to get a large enough facility that allows training sessions. Find a facility that you can rent out.

#2. Walking

Dogs need to be walked every day. Active breeds like Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retrievers, Border Collies, and German Shepherds require hours of exercise and walking. Many owners may have a busy schedule and are not able to walk their four-legged friends during normal business hours.

Becoming a dog walker is a lot of fun, but it also requires you to manage your time wisely. Find enough clients in close proximity who need one. This way, you can walk several dogs all at once rather than one dog at a time.

#3. Grooming

It isn’t surprising that grooming is a popular business since many owners dread the grooming process. It is both time-consuming and requires precise and attentive trimming. Some would rather pay a professional groomer to do it for them.

Many professional groomers love being in this business because of its flexibility. You can operate the grooming business from a mobile grooming salon, in a large van, or a trailer.

It should have dog grooming tables, electrical outlets, running water, bathtubs, lighting, and a generator. Additionally, the mobile grooming salon should include grooming tools such as scissors, nail grinders, clippers, shears, shampoos, coat brushes, blow dryers, ear cleaning products, and bandanas.

Alternatively, you can also find a retail shop to operate your pet grooming business.

#4. Bathing

In addition to grooming, many owners dread bathing their dogs because it is messy and time-consuming. You can operate the bathing business in conjunction with the pet grooming business or as a standalone pet bathing business.

#5. Pet Portrait Business

If you love to draw or paint animals, you may want to consider creating a portrait business. Instead of painting portraits of human faces, you’ll be painting portraits of your customers’ dogs, cats, or rabbits. Since dogs move around a lot, patience is required.

#6. Pet Clothing and Supply Store

Pet clothing is very popular since many owners like to dress up their dogs and cats. This could be due to cold weather, special occasions, or holidays like Halloween. You can open a clothing and supply store that offers cute and fashionable gear along with other related supplies.

Many dog owners will love the convenience of a one-stop-shop clothing and supply store.

Research the market first and see what type of clothing and supply are most popular so you can offer your customers what they are looking for. It’s important to differentiate your clothing and supply store from others so your store can stand out from the crowd.

This store can be online or a physical store.

#7. Pet Massage Therapy

Almost all owners want their dogs to live long, happy, and healthy lives. Thus, providing a massage therapy service may be the solution. You can offer acupuncture or hydrotherapy for your customers’ best friends.

In order to become a practitioner in this field, you’ll need to get specific training.

#8. Pet Food

Food is not just for the soul, it helps to nourish the body. Many owners are highly conscious of the quality of food they give to their pets. When it comes to the food business, there are two ways you can establish it.

First, you can focus on a specific type of food and become a distributor for it.

Second, you can produce the dog or cat food yourself and sell it. Research the market and find out what type of food pets love. Based on your findings, you can open a dog bakery or a food store that offers homemade treats and raw foods. The bakery and store can be in a physical location or an online store.

#9. Pooper Scooper

Believe it or not, this is actually a business. Many owners allow their pooch to poop outside in the backyard. However, they may not have the time to dispose of the feces. You can visit your customers’ properties (with their permission) to collect and dispose of their dog’s feces.

This can be done weekly or monthly depending on your customers’ preference. Although it is unpleasant to be a pooper scooper, there is no training involved.

#10. Pet-Finding

If you like solving puzzles or doing detective work, you can put your skills to the test and run a pet-finding business. Some dogs or cats may escape their owner’s backyard or get excited and run off the dog leash. You can help the owners find their furry friends and get rewarded for doing it.

Not only will you find it rewarding, but you will bring a big smile to your customers’ faces. Some pet-finding businesses may employ canines and train them to find lost pets.