How to Repurpose a Monument or a Bad Statue – 2022 Guide

All the monuments are here to remind us of the past, the important historical figures, or they can also be personal, and dedicated to a person we love. Most of them have historical and artistic worth, but there are many with a simple emotional value. Sometimes, we have some busts in our yard, small monuments or statues, that don’t have a historical value, so that means we can fix them according to our needs. Also, monuments sometimes can be buildings that aren’t used for anything for years. That means, they can be repurposed too, following some rules for that.

Even though you can sometimes do these things alone, or with help from a friend, maybe it’s a better idea to hire a professional to do that for you. And there are many who can repurpose these things, including monuments, buildings, small busts, etc. By visiting this website, you will see that there are people who literally work on renewing and repurposing monumental items for good.

What does it mean to repurpose a monument?

First, you need to determine if that item or building has a historical value for your country or city. After that, you have to check with the services and associations, to check if the monument really needs repair or repurpose. When you are allowed to do that, you need to examine the current condition and see what you can do with it. Sometimes it’s just enough to wash it, but in many cases, you have to be careful with the delicate parts of the statue or the monumental item.

Sometimes, society will decide to simply get rid of some old statue, so they can use the space to build a building or a mall. But, that’s not the most optimal solution, because all of the monuments have some meaning, and we must be aware of it.

When a monument gets a new look, a new place, or just gets cleaned, it means that people act carefully and want to preserve it, so that they can protect its value. Monuments that were erected in the past, today are exposed to dangers due to urban solutions. Sometimes their position contributes to being damaged. Therefore, it is necessary to react in time and find better solutions and still protect the monument.

For ideals that are distant past

Many countries have a history they would not like to remember. Throughout history, there have been criminals and dictators who have labeled many nations hostile. The reality is quite different because those ideologies die out together with the one who applied them. Although we would not like to give specific examples, due to the sensitivity of the topic, it is important to mention that many of these monuments today have been repurposed or completely removed. Some of them are in museums, where artifacts from glorious and infamous moments from the past are kept.

Every country in the world has such moments in history. As a result, many of the monuments have been removed and destroyed, and the materials are being used to build new useful facilities or are being recycled so that they can be used for something completely different.

Removing a statue or monument

This is a process that requires a lot of labor, effort, and of course, a state allowance. When something like this happens, you need to hire a company that will simply remove it from one location, and delivers it to another. Sometimes, it’s a new location or a museum. There are not a lot of things to do here, because practically, the location is the one that is repurposed, not the monument itself.

Repurposing a monumental building

This is a process when you don’t remove the monumental building, but you get an idea of what to do with it. So, in many countries, you will find historical buildings that are turned into hotels, accommodations, bars, museums, or even private homes.

This also requires an examination and allowance to do it. You can’t simply decide to repurpose a building and do it alone. The only exception is if the property belongs to you or your family, and you decide what to do with it.

Repurposing a statue

If you want to repurpose a statue, you need to be aware of the owner first, and then the historical value. Sometimes, valuable statues are sold at the market of artifacts, and people are buying them to put in the living room. It’s also pretty common to simply clean the statue, and renew it, so it can stay in good condition for longer.

There are a few ways to repurpose a statue. One of them is to use it for something else, such as support. Another one is to buy it and bring it home, as a decor. And of course, you can perform a deep cleaning, to make it appear better in general.

General conclusion

Many countries know exactly what to do with the monuments that need to be removed. Sometimes they decide to simply rip them off the location, and hide them in some garage until someone wants to use them again. That’s a common solution, especially in countries that are not patriotic or they want to forget some moments from the past.

Another common solution is to put the statue in a museum, so it can be protected properly. That enhances the historical value because the climate conditions won’t affect the quality of the statue.

Of course, we mentioned using the spare parts as building materials, which is a nice example of repurposing and recycling.

Surely, every country or city should be included in the decision-making process, except if the monument is private, and the owners are well-known. But still, there are some procedures that can’t be skipped during the repurposing activities. So, if you want to do something like this, you need to be informed if you are allowed to do that, and then which ways are most appropriate for the repurposing.

And this is probably all you have to know about monument and statue repurposing in general.