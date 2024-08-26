Shop for a new ride on Bajaj Mall with a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance

Learn about the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan and how it helps to book your vehicle on EMI on Bajaj Mall.

In today’s busy world, having a reliable vehicle is essential. Whether you need a new two-wheeler for work or weekend rides, you can find a great selection of bikes and scooters online on Bajaj Mall. Then, book your preferred vehicle on EMIs with a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance. Let’s look at two-wheeler loans as a financing solution that helps you to buy a new vehicle on affordable EMIs.

A two-wheeler loan is a financing solution that helps with the necessary funds to purchase a motorcycle or scooter. On Bajaj Mall, you can book a vehicle with a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance that provides up to 100% funding of the on-road price of your preferred vehicle. Thus, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder your choice. This means you can get your new ride without worrying about arranging a substantial upfront payment.

Two-wheelers available on Bajaj Mall

On Bajaj Mall, there is an extensive range of two-wheelers. Whether you like bikes, scooters, or electric vehicles, there is something for everyone. Got your eye on the latest Ola S1 Pro or the Yamaha R15 V2, you can explore those vehicles online now. Also, top brands like Hero, Honda, Hero, Suzuki, and more can be found on Bajaj Mall.

Two-wheeler prices vary a lot based on type and brand. Scooters are great for city travel and come in both cheap and high-end models. They offer good fuel efficiency and are easy to handle in traffic. Motorcycles serve different needs. Cruisers are comfy and stylish for long rides. Commuter bikes are good for daily use. When choosing between an electric scooter and a petrol scooter, think about environmental impact, maintenance costs, and where you can charge it.

On Bajaj Mall, you can find a wide range of vehicles to fit different budgets. If you are looking for a top scooter, explore models like the Honda Dio, with ex-showroom prices starting around Rs. 70,000. If you want something premium like the Vespa SXL 150, the price can go up to Rs. 1.5 lakh or more.

Generally, commuter bikes start from approximately Rs. 70,000. Cruiser bikes start from around Rs. 1.5 lakh and can go up significantly depending on the brand and features.

Here are some reasons on why choosing two-wheeler loan as a financing solution is beneficial:

Up to 100% funding: With a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance, you can get financing of up to 100% of the on-road price of the vehicle.

With a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance, you can get financing of up to 100% of the on-road price of the vehicle. Flexible repayment tenures: Two-wheeler loans offer flexible repayment options. With Bajaj Finance, you can choose to pay back over 12 to 72 months. This lets you pick a plan that fits your budget and preferences. It helps keep your monthly payments affordable.

Two-wheeler loans offer flexible repayment options. With Bajaj Finance, you can choose to pay back over 12 to 72 months. This lets you pick a plan that fits your budget and preferences. It helps keep your monthly payments affordable. Competitive interest rates: When you think about a two-wheeler loan, the interest rate plays a pivotal role in determining affordability. Bajaj Finance offers good two-wheeler loan interest rates. However, the two wheeler loan interest rates depends on your eligibility for a two-wheeler loan and the lender policies.

When you think about a two-wheeler loan, the interest rate plays a pivotal role in determining affordability. Bajaj Finance offers good two-wheeler loan interest rates. However, the two wheeler loan interest rates depends on your eligibility for a two-wheeler loan and the lender policies. Simple application process: You can book your bike or scooter online on Bajaj Mall to begin the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan process. You just need to meet the simple eligibility criteria.

You can book your bike or scooter online on Bajaj Mall to begin the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan process. You just need to meet the simple eligibility criteria. Quick approval and disbursal: You no longer have to apply and wait for approval of a two-wheeler loan. On Bajaj Mall, you can directly book the vehicle on EMI with the help of a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance. The entire process is simple and the processes are quick.

You no longer have to apply and wait for approval of a two-wheeler loan. On Bajaj Mall, you can directly book the vehicle on EMI with the help of a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance. The entire process is simple and the processes are quick. Credit score: When you book a vehicle on EMI, you do have the benefit of not paying the entire amount upfront. But there is another benefit. When you go for a two-wheeler loan and pay it on time, you can improve your credit score.

How to get a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance

Interested in getting your vehicle with a Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan?

The process is simple:

Visit Bajaj Mall: Navigate to the Bajaj Mall website or visit Bajaj Mall on the Bajaj Finserv App.

Choose your ride: Browse through the bikes and scooters from top brands like Yamaha, Suzuki, Hero, and others. Review the preferred two-wheeler’s specifications and availability in your area.

Initiate booking: Click on ‘Book Now’ to confirm your selection and initiate the booking process.Complete the two-wheeler loan application: A Bajaj Finance representative will contact you to guide you through the Bajaj Finserv Two-wheeler Loan application process.

To conclude, it is easy to shop for a two-wheeler online on Bajaj Mall with a two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance. The low-cost EMIs, flexible repayment tenures, and seamless application processes of a two-wheeler loan make it easy to buy a vehicle that can make daily commutes and leisurely outings more convenient.