9 Best Smoke Detectors & Fire Alarms To Buy in 2021

Having a reliable fire alarm system inside of your home is of the utmost importance. Still, when was the last time you checked whether your smoke detectors are working or not? They don’t last forever, and if you’ve had yours for more than 5 years, it might be the perfect time for some upgrades!

These small, affordable devices are what protects your family from potential danger, so you have to make sure to choose from the best models. That’s why we’ve decided to compile a list of the best smoke detectors and fire alarms you can buy in 2021!

So, without further ado, let’s get to the bottom of it!

1. Kidde Hardwired Smoke Alarm

Equipped with LED lights to help you identify which device was set off, the Kidde hardwired smoke alarm is one of the best choices you can make. It’s simple, yet powerful, and it’s also reasonably priced.

It easy to install, and it has simple controls. If there are any cases of nuisance alarms, you’ll be able to deal with it promptly and effectively. There’s nothing quite special about the design, but it’s still able to blend into any kind of surrounding.

2. First Alert Battery-Powered Smoke Alarm

Loudness is what makes a good smoke alarm, and it’s what the First Alert’s detectors excel at. No matter whether you regularly turn the volume up to the max when you’re watching TV or you’re perhaps a heavy sleeper- you’ll be able to hear it when it goes off.

It also alerts you when its batteries are low, so you know when to replace them.

It doesn’t require any maintenance whatsoever, and it comes with a blinking light feature as well. So, yes, if you’re looking for a new smoke alarm in 2021, make sure to check this model out!

3. Google Nest Protect

While this one may be on the pricey side, it delivers everything you ever wanted and more! As you would expect, many smart features are hiding beneath the modern design of this fire alarm. First of all, you’ll be able to connect your alarm to your phone device where you’ll get notifications concerning battery life and other important information.

What’s more, you’ll be able to monitor your home remotely, and it also has a pathway light setting that can be turned on and off. As we said earlier, it is a bit pricier than the other alarm systems on this list, but it’s certainly worth every penny.

4. X-sense XP01 fire alarm

This ETL certified, highly sensitive alarms are a perfect option for anyone looking for a fire detecting system in 2021. X-sense fire alarms offer guaranteed longevity and intuitive controls.

They come at a decent price, making them one of our top choices for fire alarms currently available on the market. They’re quite compact and stylish, so they’ll fit perfectly with your home’s design and style.

Other than that, these alarms allow interconnectivity, and they can be installed literally anywhere. So, check them out once you go browsing for some new smoke and CO detectors!

5. First Alert BRK 312OB

Another great pick by First Alert, BRK 321OB comes with hypersensitive photoelectric sensors that prevent false alarms from ever occurring. Even if you encounter a false alarm here and there, you’ll be able to silence it with a press of a button. They’re also quite affordable, albeit a bit bland in style. They do not come with CO detection, but they’re perfectly reliable when it comes to sensing smoke.

They come with everything an alarm need: loudness, powerful dual sensors, and simple controls. Longevity and reliability are a guarantee with these alarms, so don’t forget to check them out!

6. Universal Security Instruments SS-770

If you’re on a very tight budget but you still value reliability, then we suggest you take a look at this model. While it has a bit of an outdated look, it functions perfectly well. It comes with a 5-year warranty, and it’s quite simple to install and maintain.

It has a low-battery indicator, and a test button to help you check everything is in order.

7. First Alert Onelink

This model is great for people who already use Amazon’s Alexa, as it works with the virtual assistant almost perfectly. It comes with a useful app, which makes home-monitoring simple and easy.

You can talk to it just like you would with Alexa: you can ask it to play music, tell you the weather, and keep you updated on the global news. More importantly, it enables voice controls to keep your home connected and organized in case of emergency.

8. Kidde KN-COSM-IB

If you’re looking for a reliable, high-quality, and cost-effective solution, look no further than Kidde’s KN-COSM-IB! It’s nothing spectacular design-wise and feature-wise, but it will keep you and your family safe!

It announces the threat it recognizes, which helps you react appropriately. All of this makes it perfect for people with hearing impairments. Other than that, it supports interconnectivity, and it’s quite easy to use and install.

While it’s not one of the Kidde’s most interesting models, it’s the best value for money you can get.

9. X-sense SD06

Another innovative solution from X-sense, SD06 comes in at a great price. It has a 10-year battery, and it’s both easy to install and use. It has a silence button for false alarm control, which can only be used when the device is in the alarm-mode.

What makes it stand out is its auto-check functions, which provide you with useful info on the unit’s battery life or any potential faults.

It also has a 5-year warranty and a 60-day money-back guarantee, so it’s certainly a good choice to make.

The bottom line

Finding the right fire and smoke detectors can be a daunting task, so in this article, we provided you with the top-quality solutions you can choose from.

While your choice will mostly depend on your budget and personal preferences, not a single pick from this list is a bad one.