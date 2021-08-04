How to Smoke Weed at Work – 2021 Guide

For a good portion of the population, work is a drag.

Most people do not have a job they love, unfortunately, and do whatever they can to survive the workweek and collect a paycheck.

But hey, that’s part of the joy of being an adult!

If you’re someone who works better with a bit of cannabis in your system, you’re not alone there. The tricky part is doing so stealthy. Because really, most employers wouldn’t be thrilled to know you’re getting high on the clock.

Follow this guide if you want to know how to smoke weed at work and diminish your chances of being reprimanded for doing so.

Take it Outdoors

First and foremost, you must ensure to only hit your stash outdoors. Fresh air provides the natural ventilation necessary to eliminate the spread of skunky weed smell.

If your coworkers and employers smell marijuana, someone is in trouble, and that can lead to disciplinary action against yourself or others.

This may be a good time to mention drug testing. If your employer requests random drug testing, you probably know your way around that by now.

But if they suspect someone is smoking during work hours on the worksite, that can create extra problems for everyone there.

Whether you smoke joints, dab, vape, or ingest edibles, do everyone a favor and take it outdoors.

Make Sure You’re Still Productive

If your employer notices you return to work after your daily “outdoor lunch break” sluggish and giggly, there’s only so long you’ll be able to get away with blaming the midday slump.

Therefore, it’s absolutely crucial you’re able to maintain a productive level of work after smoking weed at work.

The key to this is to ensure you’re only smoking Sativa or hybrid strains instead of Indicas. Sativa cannabis provides you with an uplifting head high, meaning you’ll be able to better focus, stay mentally alert, and slay your work tasks.

Check out Veriheal’s guide to understanding the differences between Indica and Sativa strains for a more in-depth comparison.

Carry Your Kit With You

Your weed kit should be a part of your person at all times if you decide to smoke weed at work.

This makes sense for several reasons, namely:

You’re keeping any evidence with you at all times and away from prying eyes.

You’ll have your weed and related items at hand when you need them.

It may seem strange if you suddenly carry a small bag at specific times of the day and not others. Keep that bag with you so people think you’re just careful with your personal items (which let’s face it, is a less dangerous perception than afternoon stoner).

A weed kit is only as good as the items it contains.

When you’re packing yours, be sure it has:

Your cannabis and smoking device of choice (obviously!)

Eye drops to clear away the cobwebs and glassy gaze.

Mints or gum to freshen your post smoke breath

A small cologne or perfume spritzer bottle to freshen up your person (or even one of those travel-sized

Febreze spray bottles will do the trick)

Know Your Strengths and Limitations

You definitely won’t be able to get away with smoking weed at work if you overdo it. It’s why you must understand and abide by your strengths and limits.

Do not smoke to the point of impairment. To ensure you do so, only bring a small amount of weed with you so you’re not tempted to smoke yourself out completely.

You know your high self better than anyone, so be sure to really consider the worst possibilities before you start smoking at work.

Are you the ultra-paranoid type to begin with? Does your favorite strain make you ridiculously hungry or giggly? Leave these at home!

As mentioned earlier, stick with Sativas over Indicas to ensure you enjoy the type of high that isn’t likely to push you over the top into stoner caricature territory.

By knowing your personal strengths and limitations and making smart choices before you start smoking at work, you’re less likely to stand out.

And being stealthy about your smoking is the way to stay out of trouble.

Know Your State’s Laws and Workplace Rules

Every state has different laws when it comes to recreational and medical cannabis use.

If you live in a state with legalized recreational marijuana, you don’t have to worry about the legal ramifications of smoking weed in public. You’re also less likely to face a serious reprimand at work for toking onsite.

Most states have legalized the use of medical marijuana. This is why it may be in your best interests to obtain a medical marijuana card and keep it in your purse or wallet.

Medical marijuana cards are like doctor’s notes, alerting authorities that you have a doctor-proven health issue that cannabis use helps.

And thumb through your employee manual to find out the specifics on your employer’s drug use stance. Depending on the type of business and the business’s location, they may be more lenient or harsh in how they view marijuana use.

You may not be able to change their minds one way or another. But knowing the rules and taking extra precautions by carrying a medical marijuana card can help you protect yourself.

Conclusion

It’s not impossible to get away with smoking weed at work. The key is to plan, be smart, know your limits, and don’t overdo it.

Odds are, your employer will not be happy if they find out you’re high on the job. Keep this in mind and in perspective as you figure out when and how to smoke at work.

It’s not worth losing your job or facing possible criminal liability just to make the workday pass in a more enjoyable fashion.

But if you know your workplace rules and state laws, and are confident in your abilities, smoke on.