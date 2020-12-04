How to Start an Office Cleaning Business – 2020 Guide

It may need to start a business in 2020, but it is a bit difficult to find a market with low competition. Almost every industry or market is oversaturated with newer and newer companies. Finding enough demand and customers and such an industry can be quite a problem. But, there are also some markets that still do not have enough supply and there is room to make a lot of profit. Of course, I am talking about the commercial/office cleaning industry. But, if you want to start such a company, you will probably need a little bit of guidance.

It is not that starting such a company is hard or complicated, but it is better to be prepared than going at it blind. There are some things you could do to prepare yourself to ensure the success of your newly started business.

To ensure that you are ready for this kind of project, I suggest that you read this article which can be used as a guide on starting such a company.

1. Determine your budget/funding

To start any kind of business on investment is required. Whatever it is, it will require some kind of funding. Even a small blog site will require an investment for a domain, hosting services, and everything else that is required.

Of course, for the cleaning business, you will need funding for equipment and employees. Since you are going to have a lot of equipment, it would also be a good idea to have an office. A place where you can store all of your tools and where your employees can stay.

Fortunately, the costs of starting a cleaning company are not exactly high. In fact, it is quite affordable to start this kind of project.

Once you have determined the budget of your company, you can start buying equipment, chemicals, and other cleaning supplies. After that, you could also think about hiring more people to help you.

2. Sort the documentation

Once your company is officially open, your next step is to ensure that everything is done legally. All of the documents should be in check, otherwise, you might end up with some serious legal problems.

Of course, I am talking about the documents regarding your license for commercial cleaning. Keep in mind, in some countries or states, such a license may not be required. But, it is up to you to find that out. Check the laws and regulations in your area to see what kind of documents you really need for this kind of business.

I think that it is also essential to ensure your company vehicle and whether your employees have a driver’s license. Because they will be driving the vehicle, otherwise, how would they get anywhere with tons of equipment?

It is important to go through all of these documents so that nothing will come in the future to bite you in the back. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

3. Be ready for anything

If you are not familiar with this market, you will need to understand that anything is possible. You will get calls for cleaning all kinds of things. Whether the problem is large or small, it is your job as a cleaning company to solve it as suggested by NJ Cleaning World, Inc.

Sometimes, you might be called for even the smallest spills, but it is still your job and it does pay.

4. Always be on time

From my experience, I believe that one of the most essential qualities of such a company is to be on time. Usually, the situations that require professional cleaning are quite problematic and they need to be resolved immediately.

This is why you should never leave your customers waiting. If you are always late, your customers will never be satisfied and you might even lose all of your old clients. My advice to you is to always be on time. Of course, I understand that there will sometimes be situations when you cannot get to the location on time. In those moments, you should provide an excuse and apologize to the client. Most people will understand.

5. Always restock on supplies

As you said previously, this industry has huge demand, but almost no supply. The moment you open up your office, you will get dozens of calls. At first, you will not be ready for them, but you will readjust quite quickly.

However, there is one problem that all of these cleaning businesses experience. They end up with low stock on cleaning supplies and that is a huge mistake. If you do not have supplies, you will hinder your performance and efficiency as a company.

You have to remember that your supplies will need to restock regularly. You have to make sure that you are never late when it comes to the supplies.

6. Replace cleaning tools

With such high demand, you will probably have a lot of different clients. The more clients you have, the more tools you need. But, these tools can easily break and can be ruined quite quickly. Especially the basic tools such as mops, brooms, buckets, sponges, hard bristle brushes, etc.

Once the quality of the tool drops, you will need to replace it as soon as possible. Because cleaning with a broken or an overused tool will deliver bad results. If you want to leave your customer satisfied, always make sure that you have top-quality equipment.

7. Maintain your clients

Again, I have to mention the high demand in this industry. The great thing about this is that you can choose your clients. Do not let the customers choose you. On the market, you will meet both great and awful clients. To make the life of your employees in your life easier and simpler, I suggest that you maintain and stick with the clients that treat your company properly.

Consider whether you really need new customers or long-term clients before you accept the job.

There are probably a few other things that might be important when starting an office cleaning business, but I believe these are the most essential things you have to focus on.