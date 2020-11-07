Top 6 Steel Casting Companies in the World in 2020

Not a lot of us know, but, steel casting and metalworking are one of the oldest and most valuable industries in the whole world. What’s more interesting, is that steel casting, or any metal casting for that matter, has been around for thousands of years. With the industrial boom, steel casting quickly surpassed ‘family business’ to become one of the pillars of the world economy and industry. Nowadays, there are hundreds of steel casting and metalworking companies all over the world. Some of them are multi-million dollar giants, some are smaller.

Steel casting companies are responsible for more things than an average man can imagine. You might not know this, but re-shaping and moulding metal is more difficult than you can imagine. Some things just cannot be done by hand and hammer. When making intricate parts for all sorts of things out there, you need to be precise and detailed as possible. For instance, steel casting companies create parts for the automotive industry, military, health care, mining, construction, agriculture and many more. None of these seemingly unrelated industries wouldn’t be nearly as developed as they are now if there was no steel casting.

Think about the military for example. A lot of the military vehicles, firearms or gear in general – are made from steel. You’ve heard the expression ‘military-grade’ at least once in your lifetime. That’s because, fortunately, military equipment is not often used and when things aren’t being used, they tend to fail. That’s why it’s important for things like this not to deteriorate over time or when they are not being used. Rather, they must stay in perfect condition in case they need to be used. Steel cast parts deliver just that. Remarkable durability and mint condition over time. So, when sometimes very reliable and durable – we tend to call it ‘military-grade’, because of the quality of these steel parts.

The same thing applies to every other industry out there. Steel casting will deliver quality, durable parts and products that will last a long time. With so many parts that are required across the globe, one can only assume numerous successful companies meet those requirements and one would be right. Today, we’re going to present you with some of the world’s best and most successful companies in the metalwork industry. Without further ado, let’s get started.

1. ArcelorMittal

Arcelor Mittal is multinational metalworking and steel manufacturing company with the headquarters in Luxembourg. It is the world leader in the industry with almost 100 millions of tonnes of steel produced annually. You might wonder, how would the world’s leading company be based in one of the smallest countries in the world. The answer to that question would be – merger. ArcelorMittal is the result of the merger of two companies – Arcelor and Mittal Steel. With the revenue of over 60 billion US dollars, it’s one of the world’s most successful companies. They are most known for their contributions to the automotive industry.

2. Dawang Steel Castings

Dawang Steel Castings is one of the leading companies in the metalworking industry in China. When it comes to manufacturing surgically precise and very complex steel casting, it’s hard to find someone better. A lot could be said about their success and skill, given the fact that they are one of the leaders in such a highly competitive market as Chinese. They’ve been around for decades. From humble beginnings, they’ve managed to assert their place in the industry through hard work and dedication. Clients like John Deere and Cat speak to the greatness of www.dawangcasting.com. Visit their site to learn more about stainless steel investment casting and other types of casting as well.

3. Hyundai Steel

A world-renowned South Korean company, Hyundai Motor Group, is not only of the world’s most successful and respectful automotive companies in the world. Under its umbrella, Hyundai Steel has become one of the most successful steel casting companies in the world. Found in 1953, HSC is the world’s 2nd most prolific EAF steel producer. They produce a lot of things – from the rail and reinforcing bars to hot coils. They produce over 20 million tonnes of steel annually, some for their own use in the automotive industry, some for the global market in various different industries.

4. Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel – another one of the industry’s giants that’s based in Asia and another one on our list that has been created by merging two companies. When you look back to the founding days, there has been more than one merger to create this industry magnate. With over 100,000 employees, Nippon Steel is one of the largest companies in the world. They produce over 50 millions of tonnes of steel annually, making them the 3rd biggest company in the market. That’s a significant rise in terms of volume, considering that the company had produced just over 25 million tonnes in 2009.

5. U.S. Steel

United States Steel Corporation, commonly known as U.S.S. or U.S. Steel is an American steel producing and manufacturing company based in Pittsburgh. It’s arguably the most famous steel manufacturing company in the world, possibly due to the Pittsburgh’s football team, the Steelers. Founded over 100 years ago, it’s one of the oldest companies in the world in the metalworking industry. They currently produce and distribute over 13 millions of tonnes of steel annually making them one of the market leaders.

6. China Baowu Steel Group

The 2nd largest steel manufacturing corporation in the world, Baowu is said to produce over 95 millions of tonnes of steel in 2019. That was a major leap comparing to 2018’s 67 million. A difference that drastic has never been seen before, so we can only assume that the Baowu has set their sights on becoming the world’s most successful steel casting company. Their annual revenue is a staggering 50 billion US dollars, with an estimated value at over 100 billion dollars. Those numbers place this company not only in the elite section in the steel industry – but in every other one as well.

Aside from a couple of notable companies, most of the industry leaders in steel casting and manufacture are based in Asia, more precisely China. China is the absolute leader in the industry with over 800 millions of tonnes produced and distributed annually. With that in mind, if you’re in need of something made from steel – look towards the east.