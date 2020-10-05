5 Types of Tank Tops to Rev Up Your Workout Performance in 2020

I don’t know in which century you are living if you never heard or tried a workout tank top. For those of us living in modern times, we love to wear gym tank tops. This lightweight and comfy athletic outfit item are one of the most attractive and all-purpose clothing items. If you do not enjoy remaining wet in your sweat and emit a killing body odor during your exercising sessions, it will be a wise decision to add a quality tank-top in your wardrobe.

Summer and spring seasons can snatch your will to exercise if you sweat excessively to the extent that you cannot even focus on your training. In such a predicament it is best that you upgrade your wardrobe with new clothing items. Now, when I say upgrade your wardrobe, I do not mean that you buy those ‘same old, same old’ type of ‘new’ clothes.

Naah! I am talking about ‘athleisure’ wear. If you need to rev up your dressing game you need to make smart dressing decisions. New workout clothes are not something that you can buy every other day. One educated decision while buying a new set of clothes can save you the trouble of spending again and again on new clothes.

Therefore, buying athleisure wear items that you can wear inside the gym and also outside it as casual and cozy dressing is crucial. It can both enhance your looks and benefit you in the fitness center by facilitating your movements during different types of exercises. Excited to learn how you can create stylish athletic outfits by simply buying a couple of chic gym tank tops while also increasing your workout performance? You are in luck! Because this is exactly what we are here for. Let’s get started.

1. Lunar rock tank tops

“Hey, are you still in the gym?” That is your friends going to ask you if you wear a non-athletic generic old-fashioned top outside the gym. Want to wear a tank top that screams style and does not give odd vibes when you wear it outside your fitness academy?

Then be sure to check out Born Tough’s lunar rock gym workout tank top for men. This is a variation of the traditional tank-tops with extended front and back hems and flatlock seams for maximum comfort. These tanks are made from the most light-weight swift fabric which has been specifically designed for base layers. It can keep you breathable and stretchable during all of your training sessions.

2. Customized Tanks

Maybe you are a type of fitness lover who loves to show class and style in your personalized way. Or maybe you just don’t like how clothing items are manufactured nowadays (I hope, that’s not the case). Either way, you can still rock your favorite look and increase your aesthetics by getting a custom-designed tank-top.

How to pull that off? Easy! Without breaking your bank or having to save money for a lengthy period, you can simply buy a customized top and also at the same price of any regular top you may find in the market. You can simply design your custom shirt, hoodie, or top by using the T-spring’s online platform and they can ship it to you at your doorstep.

Not very good with designing you say? Worry not! You can pay as low as $5 to a freelance designer on Fiverr and can get your custom design ready within 24 hours. Believe it or not, wearing customized clothing can even push you harder to give your best while exercising.

3. Hooded Tanks

So, here is the deal. We are here because you need to increase your workout performance in the gym why wearing chic attire like tank-tops. But your secondary motive should be to look stylish and buy athleisure wear apparel that you can also wear in different social settings while looking presentable and sassy.

No need to gaze upon the sky and wonder how to do it. Because with the hooded tank-tops sky is the limit. You can create endless variations of chic outfits by pairing your hooded top with your regular clothing items. For example, you can wear a leather jacket on top of your hooded top and wear slim-fit trousers or rough jeans while finishing your look with a pair of sportier-looking sneakers.

These types of tops will allow you to feel comfortable, dry, and can enable you to wear outside in almost any casual hangouts to facilitate your process of recovery from intensive workouts.

4. Technical tanks

Tank-tops can seem different due to their color, quality, or designs. But one major aspect where traditional tops differ from technical ones is of build material. It’s all about fabrics. Some attire items are made up of cotton, some from polyester, and so on.

But technical tanks are game-changers because they are specifically tailored with high-technology material like mesh or other compression-based material that does not allow the sweat to stay on the clothing item and prevents the top from becoming wet.

Similarly, they are armed with the material that provides ventilation by increasing the airflow between your body and the top that ultimately keeps you cool and dry even in the hot weather situations or during intensive training.

5. Wide neck tanks

Got a wonderful chest to show for? The infamous wide neck tanks can be the perfect tank-top you may have been looking for. These types of tops are relatively available in slim-fit style and expose a wider area around your neck and upper body that emits that vibe of badassery that can take your aesthetics to a whole other level. You can wear stylish silver neckless, a cool bracelet, and wear a wide-neck tank underneath a jacket or an overcoat and rock a highly fashionable outlook.

There are many types of athleisure wear items you can fill your wardrobe with. But the best way to adopt athleisure and gain experience is to be creative and start slowly by pairing your clothes with one or two athleisure items and when you develop a sense of athletic dressing then you can buy more items to include in your wardrobe. Wearing sportier outfits will make you look athletic and also increase your performance in the gym.