5 Things to Consider When Moving to St. Kitts & Nevis

If you are planning to move to ST. Kitts or anywhere, you need to find out more about the place. If you are relocating to a completely new place, you will have a lot of concerns. One of the biggest concerns that you will have is security. You would like to know if you are moving to a safe place or not. Likewise, you also need to know about the economic situation of the country. However, most importantly, you will need to know about the citizenship options.

So let’s have a look at the things that you need to consider before your move.

1 – Citizenship

If you have made up your mind that you will switch your country, you need to know if it is easy to get citizenship in the new place. Likewise, you also need to know the legal requirements that you need to fulfill. So if you have any queries about citizenship, you can go to https://imperiallegal.com/media/articles/benefits-st-kitts-nevis-citizenship.

There, you will get the answers to all of your questions. If you are still weighing your options you need to know the processing time. How long is it going to take to get citizenship? Are there any requirements that you need to fill? Do you need to live in the country for a specific time period? And so many such questions. All these questions are genuine and will help you make up your mind.

2 – Language

If you are shifting to a completely new place, the first thing that you will feel different is the language. It might be the accent as in British and American English or it might be a completely different language. So if you are thinking about St. Kitts and Nevis, you need to know which language is the national language.

So when it comes to St. Kitts and Nevis, their business language is English. So if you are planning to go there and look for a job, you won’t face any problems because you can speak and communicate in English. As for the local community, you will hear people speaking Latin and Spanish too. The business community also uses the Spanish language however, English is common. Therefore, if you are a speaker of any of these languages, it will be easier for you to settle there.

If you move to the islands of St. Kitts and Nevis, you will hear people talking in a different dialect. But don’t worry, it won’t be hard for you to understand that. They also speak English so even with a little difference in the dialect, you will be able to understand them.

3 – Climatic conditions

Another thing that you need to consider is the local climate. You should know if you are able to live in that climatic condition or not. If you have been living in Canada for a long time and now you plan to shift to Nigeria or to an Asian country, it will be too difficult for you because of the difference in temperature. Your body is accustomed to cold weather and now you are living in the summer season of Central Asia.

But we are talking about St. Kitts and Nevis. As for this region, the climate is classified into tropical rainforest. This is a volcanic island in the Caribbean. So there are hills and you will also find lowlands where there is rocky and rich soil.

As for the temperature, it ranges from 70 to 80 degrees and there is moderate humidity. Furthermore, you will enjoy the ocean breeze. Thus, the weather is quite pleasant and you can enjoy a morning and evening walk around the ocean.

However, because it is near the ocean, there is a risk of hurricanes and floods. Therefore, the risky time of the year is from August to November.

4 – Considerations when buying a house

If you are planning to buy a house in St. Kitts and Nevis, you need to look for certain conditions. If the house fulfills those conditions then you can buy it. But what are those conditions?

Firstly and most importantly, the house must have a storm shutter. You should also go with a generator and cistern. When there are strong winds or a hurricane strikes the shore, there will be a blackout. Therefore, you will need a generator to deal with such a situation. So never compromise on these things.

Secondly, you need to look for different options. Never settle with the first option that comes to you. You will find a lot of options ranging from condos to individual houses. So you can buy it according to the requirements that you have. If you want to buy a house, you will find plenty of options around the shore. Likewise, you can also get an apartment or a condo if you do not need a big house. So get in contact with some real-estate dealers and know your deal.

5 – Security

Of course, security is a crucial aspect when you are considering moving to a new place. So are St. Kitts and Nevis safe to live in? What is the crime rate there?

Well, you do not need to worry about the security aspect. This region is famous for tours and therefore, a lot of tourists go there for relaxation. And that is why the local community and the law department work together to keep the community safe and secure.

Tourism is one of the main industries of the country. And tourism can never flourish without proper security. So no need to worry about that. You can take a walk at night without any fear. However, you still need to take precautionary measures because no criminal tells everyone his intention before committing a crime. Moreover, you need to lock your door before leaving the house. Make sure to protect yourself the way you can.