Top 10 Things To Do In Toronto At Night

This city is one of the most popular in Canada, and it is not a surprise that there are so many activities available. There are many interesting places, museums, parks, clubs, restaurants, and other places where you can have fun. If you are not sure where to go at night, we have selected some of the best places for spending time in Toronto.

1. Visit Local Pubs

One of the easiest solutions to choose when in Toronto is to visit some of the pubs. the great thing is that you can find many of these places in almost every corner of the city. The best and most popular pubs are Irish Pub, Caledonian, Queen and Beaver, Dog and Bear, Cest What, Village Genius, Bar Hop, Town Crier, and there are many more.

Since there are so many of them, we are suggesting you have even more fun by trying to visit as many of them as you can during the same night. Canada is known as quite friendly, which means that you won’t have any problems with meeting new people and have a lot of fun on the way.

2. Skating

This country is known for lower temperatures and a lot of snow during most times of the year. Therefore, it is not a surprise that winter sports, skating, and hockey are the most popular activities. If you love skating, we suggest you visit Nathan Philio Square where you can skate along with hundreds of other people. The interesting fact is that this hall is in the open. Still, there is plenty of restaurants around the place where you can go for a rest.

3. Restaurant Tour

Another great thing is that you will find a lot of restaurants all over the city. Besides that, you can have a unique experience since Canada is known for welcoming people from all over the world. Therefore, don’t be surprised if you see Indian, Chilean, and Chinese restaurants all in the same street. This is an excellent chance to enjoy delicacies from all over the world while still being in the same quarter of Toronto.

4. Stand Out Comedy

It is surprising how popular is stand-up comedy in this country. You can find a lot of clubs and bars where you can enjoy interesting stories of both professionals and amateurs. If you think that you might be good at it, there are some places where guests could try out. Knowing the fact that people here are so welcoming, you don’t need to fear the reactions of other guests if they don’t find your stories so funny.

5. Music Shows

This city is one of the largest in the country with around 3 million people living there. Therefore, it is not a surprise that we can visit many interesting events, music shows, live concerts, and DJ events. If you are interested in concerts of current stars, you can expect to find those types of gigs at Air Canada Centre.

On the other hand, if you want to check out the underground scene and alternative bands, we suggest you visit Horseshoe Tavern. There are many other places available as well, and you can choose by your preferences in music.

6. Electronic Music

It is common for younger generations to look for clubs where they can enjoy electronic music. You can find many clubs where you can hear both popular DJs along with the alternative scene. the most popular options are Coda, El Convento, Nest, Toybox, Velvet, and more. Most of them are working until late hours.

7. Closed Skydiving

If you are looking for unique adventures that cannot be seen anywhere, we suggest you try out indoor skydiving. The main thing to know is that this activity is completely safe, and you will be provided with instructions and even a test drive before trying it on your own. This can be a perfect way to spend your evening before continuing at some restaurant or a nightclub. It will boost your adrenaline and you will feel more satisfied about yourself.

8. Watch a Game

This city is known for having some successful teams in sports like basketball, football, soccer, and hockey. When it comes to NBA, Toronto Raptors are one of the best clubs in the league, and you can have a great time while watching them. The same is with other sports. It is common for people from Europe to be more interested in soccer, and Toronto FC is one of the best clubs in MLS.

Also, many players are popular in Europe as well. Some of the most popular soccer players that are playing or were playing here are Giovinco, Stefan Frei, Jermain Defoe, Julio Cesar, Jozy Altidore, and more.

9. Niagara Falls

While most people choose the daytime to visit one of the biggest waterfalls in the world, the experience can be even more authentic if you choose to go there at night. The main reason for that is that there is a special installation of lights all around the place that creates amazing ambient. It is especially popular for photographers and people interested in sharing pictures on social media.

10. Visit the CN Tower

The CN Tower is the tallest building in the city. If you are interested in seeing the amazing landscape of all cities, there are tours organized where you can be on the top of this structure. An even more amazing experience is if you choose to get out on the Edge that is outside of the covered area. Also, we have to note that it is completely safe to get out of the tower when on top.

Last Words

Besides these popular activities, there are also so many other things to find there as well. There are many parks, interesting streets, local shops, and many other places that are open until late hours. In that matter, you can simply choose activities by your preferences.