How Much is Rapper T.I. Worth in 2020

Atlanta Georgia trap music rapper TI is one of the highest paid rappers in the world. He earns $110,000 per show almost double what rapper Wale, Soulja Boy and Mac Miller charge. TI. has been in the industry for over a decade and has been self titled the King of The South. His net worth is $75 million in 2013. A majority of his net worth was earned from album sales. He’s released eight albums and 21 singles including the number 1 hits Whatever You Like and Live Your Life his biggest single with R&B singer Rihanna.

Five of his albums were certified platinum according to RIAA and Paper Trail sold over 2 million copies in the United States alone. He stars in his own reality series The Family Hustle shedding light on his personal life with his family and wife Tameka Cottle. He has seven children two with Tiny, King and his youngest Major who was born in 2008.

The show airs on VH1 and is in it’s 4th season. The rapper is paid $10,000 per episode. T.I.P is his alter ego. He has expanded his musical career to open the door for other up and coming artist. He founded Grand Hustle in 2003. So far the label has signed B.O.B., Iggy Azalea, Young Dro, Trae Tha Truth, Travis Scott, 8Ball & MJG. T.I. released his sophomore album through the label in 2003 selling 109,000 copies the first week.