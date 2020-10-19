6 Tips & Tricks for Dry Skin in 2020

People use different ways to improve their physical appearance. A certain group of people would decide on going to the gym. Improving the muscles and being in a good shape usually brings good results. On the other hand, some individuals would decide on following the latest fashion trends. They would not hesitate to spend more money and purchase expensive clothes, shoes, etc. Still, the third option that usually causes the most problems is improving the quality of your skin.

Every person that has dry skin will tell you how annoying it can be. The problem is even bigger when the winter months come. Keeping the quality of your skin is not important only for people that want to look nice. It is the biggest organ that we have, and it protects our organism from different bacteria and viruses. Because of that, we would like to share with you some tips and tricks for dry skin. Applying the suggestions we prepared for you will help you keep your skin healthy.

1. Carefully Choose the Cosmetic Products

Makeup products, hair shampoos, and soaps are things people use almost every day. According to Linda Ward from ecellulitis.com, cosmetic products can be one of the main causes of dry skin. That especially counts when we talk about the skin around our eyes. It is thinner and more sensitive, and that is the reason why choosing good cosmetic products is a must-do thing.

First of all, you should not purchase these products from unreliable suppliers. Despite that, we need to mention that some people do not even realize that certain products lead to that type of problem. All these products contain synthetic fragrance and alcohol, and both substances negatively influence the quality of our skin. The reaction of your skin usually starts in a few days. Because of that, use the cosmetic products that are matchable with your skin type. Everything else would be a big mistake.

2. Take a Bath In a Right Way

Taking a bath is part of our daily routine. We usually take a bath to wake up in the morning hours and prepare for the duties we have at work. However, it seems that some people do not do that in the best possible way.

First of all, taking a shower needs to be short. Long showers are usually physically and mentally relaxing. However, they are also one of the major causes of dry skin. Despite that, too much hot water is not going to keep the quality of the biggest organ. In that way, you will dry natural oils that will negatively influence the quality of your skin.

As we said, you should be careful when choosing cosmetic products. It is recommendable that you use face washes and soaps that are gentle. That is the only way to reduce the risk of moisture stripping.

3. Your Job Does Not End There

After shower care is another thing you should take care of. In most cases, people will rub themselves with a towel to dry. Unfortunately, the majority of us do not know how damaging that can be for our skin. Instead of that, people should only pat dry the excess water.

There is a good reason why we provide you with a suggestion like that. People that have an after shower habit like that will keep their skin supple and soft. In other words, you will manage to reduce the risks of any type of skin irritation.

Despite that, when the bath ends, you should moisturize as soon as possible. Keep in mind that you are not adding the moisture in that way. You are only allowing your skin to retain the water that already exists in it. Because of that, usage of lotion is the best way to treat your dry skin.

4. Discover the Best Moisture Recipe

As we said, you need to carefully choose the lotion that you will use after the shower. Discovering the best moisture recipe is the next thing you need to take care of. The good thing is that you can find many of them online. Unfortunately, not all of them are going to contain skin-friendly ingredients.

Some of the ingredients you should look for are mineral oil, hyaluronic acid, dimethicone, and petroleum jelly. All these ingredients are a perfect choice for people that have to deal with dry skin.

5. Fish Oil Pills Can Be Magical

It is not a secret that the eating habits of people are usually bad. We often do not have time to prepare healthy food at home. Junky food that we can purchase is the favorite alternative among people. That food will always taste good, but it can negatively influence the quality of our skin.

Taking healthy food as well as certain supplements is a way to treat your dry skin. That is the reason why we said in the subtitle that fish oil pills can be magical. These pills contain omega three acids that can help people soothe dry skin.

6. Hands, Feet, and Lips

Despite skin around our eyes, our hands and feet usually suffer the most during winter days. That is the reason why you should have many pairs of socks, and at least one pair of gloves in your wardrobe. They are a perfect tool for protecting dry skin. However, you should additionally use scrubs and moisturizers that are perfectly matchable with dry skin. That is the only way to protect yourself from the cold days.

Things with your lips are probably even more complex. There are many ways of how you can protect them. For instance, a lip scrub can be a great choice. and you can find many of them in the stores. Yet, you can also try out to create lip scrub at home. The only things you will have to possess at home are lemon and sugar. Fortunately, both things are available to every person on this planet. Use the lip scrub a couple of times during the day. Protect your lips each time when you have to deal with pollution, winds, and dust.