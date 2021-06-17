Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: All you need to know

Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics is around the corner, and it will not be surprising if many people out there are still confused as to why this Olympics Games would be occurring in an odd year. Surely, we are all aware of the Covid-19 pandemic. A novel virus that has affected not just many of the major sporting events in recent months, but also our daily lives. Notwithstanding, the 2020 Summer Olympics will be held in 2021, and the hosting city is Tokyo, in Japan.

In the past, Asia has hosted the Summer Olympic Games, with this Tokyo being the first city in the continent to host the gaming festival in 1964. In 1988, Seol in South Korea became the second state in the whole of Asia to host the lovely gaming festival. Twenty years after, Beijing became the third city in Asia to host the popular Olympics.

Now, in 2021, though the Olympics just like other major competitions like Euro 2020 will be played in the odd year of 2021 due to the pandemic issue. In light of this information, many people from various quarters including sports lovers to bettors, bookmakers, and pundits are all relishing the opportunity to earn extra bucks when the competition starts properly.

However, before the world gaming festival eventually begins, here are some. of the things you need to know:

The Opening and Closing Date of the tournament

The 2020 Summer Olympics will begin on July 23rd, 2021, and will last for 16 days, which means it will end by August, 8th 2021. The hosting city is Tokyo and most of the games will be played in that city. However, due to logistics, some games like football and marathon will be conducted in Sapporo in Hokkaido, which also has a state of emergency.

After the conclusion of the 2020 Summer Olympics, The Paralympic Games will begin almost immediately in this city beginning from the 24th of August to September 5th, which means it will last for 11 days. Both Olympic and Paralympic Games will have contestants from various countries across the world. And Japan will be using the opportunity to promote its culture and its people.

The number of games to be played

The 2020 Summer Olympics has many interesting games to be played by several countries. There will be 33 competitions and 339 events, held across 42 venues in Tokyo. The sporting games include:

3×3 Basketball, Archery, Artistic Gymnastics, Artistic Swimming, Athletics, Badminton, Baseball/Softball, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Canoe Slalom, Canoe Sprint, Cycling BMX Freestyle, Cycling BMX Racing, Cycling Mountain Bike, Cycling Road, Cycling Track, Diving, Equestrian, Fencing, Football Golf, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Karate, Marathon Swimming, Modern Pentathlon, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Rowing, Rugby, Sailing, Shooting, Skateboarding, Sport Climbing, Surfing, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Trampoline Gymnastics, Triathlon, Volleyball, Water Polo, Weightlifting, and Wrestling.

Effect of Covid-19 on the game overall.

With the current Covid-19 protocol, there would not be a full stadium capacity in terms of fans watching the activities live. Although, so far in the fight against Covid 19 pandemic, the Japan authority has now been carrying out vaccination on interested people since February.

Japan, unfortunately, has had 750,000 cases of coronavirus and 13,200 deaths since its inception. Also, there will be a focus on various measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Some countries or participants will not want to show for the tournament due to the risk of a covid-19 blackout.

Some brightest stars to look out for in this Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

1. Naomi Osaka

Though she missed out in the recently concluded French Open due to injury, the Japanese tennis star and four-time grand slam champion will be hoping to bounce back come this year’s Olympic Games. And what better way to achieve that than if not winning gold medals in front of her people at the biggest sports competition.

2. Dina Asher-Smith

Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics is likely about to see another break-out star-like Usain Bolt back in 2008. The British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith is believed to be one of Britain’s biggest chances at Tokyo 2020. Having won gold and silver medal in 100 meters and 200 meters respectively, in the 2019 World Athletics Championships, in the category of race that will include the Jamaican best Elaine Thompson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, this will be a remarkable competition to witness.

3. Shaunae Miller-Uibo

Another interesting talent to look out for. In 2019, she won the gold medal in the World Athletic Championships. The Bahamian sprinter is also the reigning Olympic champion in 2016 at Rio in Brazil. The 26-year-old would be looking to win at least one gold medal for her country.

4. Simone Biles

The Gymnastics enthusiast has come a long way in this sport category. Following her gold medal win in the 2016 Rio Olympics, will be hoping to become the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic all-around titles since 1968. Also, she will be hoping to become the first American woman to win five gold medals in any sports at a single Olympic Games.

The summer 2020 Olympics that will be held in Tokyo is promised to be a thrilling one. Despite a full-year delay due to the covid-19 pandemic, the athletes and players are like are already looking forward to the latest and biggest sporting events that will commence in July.

