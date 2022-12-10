Top Grossing Video Games in The Last 5 Years

In the past few years, the video game industry has seen a huge surge in popularity. With new and improved technology, video games are becoming more and more realistic. In turn, this is driving up the demand for better graphics and more immersive gameplay. This has led to a big increase in the budget for big-name video games. In fact, some of the top grossing video games in recent years have had budgets that rival Hollywood blockbusters. In this blog post, we will take a look at some of the top grossing video games in the last few years and explore what makes them so popular. From record-breaking budgets to cutting-edge graphics, these games have set the bar high for future releases.

Top Ten Video Games of 2019

2019 was a great year for video games, with plenty of new releases and franchise entries to enjoy. Here are the ten best games of 2019, according to Metacritic:

Red Dead Redemption 2 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate God of War Celeste Monster Hunter: World Dragon Ball FighterZ Into the Breach Return of the Obra Dinn Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Forza Horizon 4

Top Ten Video Games of 2020

The video game industry has seen a lot of growth in the last few years. This is mainly due to the increasing popularity of console and PC gaming. In 2020, the top ten grossing video games were:

Grand Theft Auto V – $1.65 billion Red Dead Redemption 2 – $725 million Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – $620 million NBA 2K20 – $595 million Madden NFL 20 – $590 million FIFA 20 – $565 million Borderlands 3 – $555 million Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $515 million Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – $480 million Mortal Kombat 11 – $475 million

Why Do People Play Video Games?

Video games are popular because they are a fun way to pass the time. People of all ages enjoy playing video games. They are also a great way to relieve stress.

There are many different types of video games available, so there is something for everyone. For example, puzzle games help people relax and think critically, while action games provide an adrenaline rush. Some people even play video games as a form of exercise!

People play video games for many different reasons. Whatever the reason, playing video games is a great way to have fun and unwind. Digital newspapers and magazines often have stories and articles about the latest video games. You can also find helpful tips and tricks, as well as game reviews, online.

How Do Video Games Affect People?

It is no secret that video games are becoming increasingly popular. In fact, they are now one of the most popular forms of entertainment. According to a recent study, the average American spends about six hours per week playing video games. This is more time than they spend on any other activity, with the exception of watching television.

There are many different opinions on how video games affect people. Some people believe that they are beneficial, while others believe that they can be harmful. There is no clear consensus on this issue. However, there is some evidence to suggest that video games can have both positive and negative effects on people.

One of the potential benefits of playing video games is that it can improve hand-eye coordination. This is because players need to accurately control the movements of their characters in order to succeed in the game. In addition, research has shown that action-based video games can help to improve problem-solving skills and memory.

However, there are also some potential drawbacks to playing video games. For example, some studies have suggested that there is a link between playing violent video games and aggressive behavior. Other research has suggested that too much time spent playing video games can lead to social isolation and mental health problems such as depression and anxiety.

It is important to remember that everyone reacts differently to playing video games. Some people may experience positive effects, while others may experience negative effects. It is also worth noting that the effects of video games can vary depending on the type of game that is being played. Therefore, it is important to choose games wisely.

In general, video games can have both positive and negative effects on people. However, it is important to remember that everyone reacts differently to playing them. If you are concerned about how video games might affect you, it is a good idea to talk to your doctor or a mental health professional.

Conclusion

The video game industry is more profitable now than it has ever been. In this article, we have taken a look at the top grossing video games of the last few years and analyzed what makes them so successful. We hope that this article has given you some insight into the world of video game development and how to make a successful game. If you are interested in making your own video game, we encourage you to do some research and learn as much as you can about the process. Who knows, maybe your game will be the next one on this list!