7 Types Of Procedures Performed By A Plastic Surgeon

Plastic surgery is gaining popularity each year, with about 18 million surgical procedures annually being performed in one country alone. Gone were the days that only women sought these procedures, now even men have plastic surgery to enhance their look.

While plastic surgeries can be done for almost every part of the body, the decision to do it should be taken seriously. After the procedure, the result might be permanent or costly to reverse. Therefore, you should think and decide carefully, work with professionals, and have the right frame of mind that you’re doing it for yourself and not for anybody else.

That said, there are many common procedures performed by a plastic surgeon, and in this article, we will discuss a few of them, including:

1. Breast Surgery

Breast surgery is one of the most common plastic surgeries for women, to enhance their body. Breast surgery or mammoplasty procedures are as follows:

Breast enlargement or augmentation: Traditionally, this procedure is being done using silicone gel or saline. The procedure is done on women who feel that their breasts are small, that their breasts have experienced changes after pregnancy or breastfeeding, or that they have an unequal size of both breasts. Older women select this procedure when their breasts appear saggy due to their skin lacking elasticity.

Some women experience increased confidence and a sense of sexuality after breast enlargement procedures. However, some continue struggling with the existing problems even after the treatment. This is the reason why women are urged to seek counseling before the procedure.

Breast reduction: While some women yearn for larger breasts, some seek treatment to reduce the size of their breasts. A breast reduction procedure is performed by women who think their breasts are larger than they want. Besides reducing the size of the breasts, breast reduction procedures may relieve an individual from physical discomfort. It may also lessen the chances of getting breast cancer in women who are high at risk. For more information on breast reduction, you may want to click here.

Male breast reduction: This procedure is done to treat gynecomastia, an enlargement of the mammary tissue in males. It can be performed by liposuction or with several scar patterns hidden around the nipple and areola.

Mastopexy or breast lift: This treatment involves taking off the skin and tissues to reduce the size of the breast and repositioning the remainder of the tissue to make the breast seem lifted. Though this procedure has almost the same process as breast reduction, which involves removing a greater amount of tissue, mastopexy is less likely to be covered by most insurers since the procedure isn’t medically necessary.

2. Liposuction

Liposuction is a procedure that involves the suction of fat from preferred areas of the body to enhance slimmer body shape. There are different types of liposuctions that include:

Tumescent liposuction: This surgical procedure is the most common type. To do this, a saline solution, drugs to constrict blood vessels, and a numbing element are infused into the treatment area.

Afterward, the fat is suctioned from the body using small hollow metal apparatus known as cannulas, following the infusion of the liquid. Some fluids can be retained in the treatment area but diminish in a few days.

Ultrasonic-assisted liposuction (UAL): During this surgical procedure, the cannula releases ultrasonic energy to dissolve fat to be suctioned from the body. Unlike tumescent liposuction, UAL has high risks of internal and external burns along with prolonged surgery.

After a liposuction procedure, a normal person should get back to work within a few days, depending on the treatment areas.

3. Vulvovaginal Surgery

Labiaplasty, labia reduction, or labia minora reduction involves the surgery of the labia minora or labia majora of the vulva, a segment of female genitalia. This procedure is aimed to reduce elongated labia.

However, there’s a need for more scientific evidence to guide gynecological surgeons on the safety and effectiveness of vaginal surgical procedures.

4. Blepharoplasty

Blepharoplasty is an eyelid reshaping surgery done for cosmetic purposes to improve vision in persons with eyelids that obstruct their line of sight. Skin sagging or too much skin can lead to vision impairment, and the individual may appear old.

During this procedure, lower eyelids with wrinkles are reduced to make the patient appear youthful. Additionally, excess fat under the eyes causing the eyes to appear saggy are extracted during the procedure.

After the treatment, most people can go out within 10 to 14 days, with swelling becoming unnoticeable after a few weeks or months.

5. Rhinoplasty

Rhinoplasty is a nose surgical procedure aiming to balance the nose with the entire face. During this treatment, the surgeon might reduce the general size of the nose or work on areas of the nose for an elegant appearance.

Rhinoplasty can also be performed to improve breathing. In such an event, medical insurance may pay some or the entire surgery costs. After the surgery, bruises are obvious but fade in almost ten days, with patients getting back to their normal activities.

6. Chin Augmentation

A plastic surgeon will perform this surgery to enhance the appearance of the chin to balance your facial features. This surgery can go hand in hand with rhinoplasty based on the measurements before the procedure. Chin augmentation can be done by interfering with the chin bone or prosthetic implant.

7. Rhytidectomy

Facelift or rhytidectomy is a surgical procedure to solve wrinkles or sagging of the skin due to aging. This treatment tightens face skin resulting in a youthful appearance.

Facelift surgery can be combined with other facial procedures such as forehead lift and eyelid shaping to enhance the patient’s general appearance. Though recovery might take some weeks, sutures can be removed within five to ten days after the procedure.

Conclusion

Every person is entitled to enhance their appearance as much as they can. While some people undergo surgical procedures to enhance their look, some do it to increase their self-esteem, and others to solve medical complications.

However, regardless of why you seek plastic surgeries, it’s best to think carefully before moving ahead. Ensure to consult a reputable surgeon and check their credentials. After obtaining the surgeon’s opinion, decide on your own without being pressured. Remember to ask for more information on how your preferred procedure is done and the risks involved. Undergoing any plastic surgery should be because you want it and not to please anyone.