Is Watching Porn Linked to Depression?

Since the internet was introduced to the public, we can see that a lot of things became much more accessible to people. Not only that we can reach anything with a couple of clicks, through our mobile devices we can do it from every location in the world. The only thing we need is a solid connection and we are good to go. One of these things that become more accessible is watching pornography.

Sure, there were other ways before, but it wasn’t as easy to reach them as it is today. Before the internet, these were sold on CDs or videotapes. Later, they were sold on DVDs. However, all of these ceased to exist with the internet penetration rate skyrocketing. At the same time, we can see that there are a plethora of these sites you can come across.

There are so many of them that finding the one that you will find interesting is particularly hard. Nowadays, we can hear some voices of concern who say that this activity is linked with depression within the younger generation. Therefore, we would like to elaborate on this topic.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the crucial pieces of info.

Why Is It Popular?

There are a lot of different reasons why people are interested in watching porn. However, it needs to be said that there are three key ones. We are talking about enhancing intimacy, relieving stress, and the most important one by far, exploring their sexuality.

In most cases, we are talking about explicit content, which will provide its watchers with even the smallest of details that can be found in sexual intercourse. Because younger people can feel a little bit uncertain about their skills and abilities in this field, they are watching porn to make sure they know enough before doing it for real.

Therefore, we can see that the most important value of this activity is the educational benefit. When it comes down to relieving stress, it needs to be said that this is something associated mainly with males. That doesn’t mean that it is the same with females. It’s just that it is more common with males, if you take a look at some demographics on these sites, you will see that this is the case.

For instance, we can see that roughly 45% of men and almost 20% of females between 18 and 40 years of age watch this kind of content intentionally. Furthermore, we can see that more than two-thirds of young males and half of young females agree with the fact that watching this sort of content is acceptable. Above all, we can see that the record rate of elders who watch porn has been noted.

Where Does This Lead Us?

As you can presume, the higher viewership of porn is followed by the decrease of sexual intercourse among the younger generation. It needs to be said that a lower rate of sexual intercourse leads to depression, especially among younger people. Even the surveys done by the government institutions are saying that young people have fewer sexual activities than their parents had.

At the same time, it is followed by the lack of intimacy, which is one of the most fundamental human needs. So, this is the reason why some people link it with potential depression. Not to mention that the childbirth rate has plummeted in the Western hemisphere, mainly in countries that have developed their economies.

The Depression

It needs to be said that establishing between a certain activity and depression is impossible. However, that doesn’t mean that depressed people are not prone to watching these. The reason why this happens is that this activity serves as some kind of compensation for people who are not feeling well for some reason. Of course, the main reason is the lack of social life, which results in the lack of intimacy.

Naturally, there are much healthier ways to cope with these symptoms like spending time with your family and friends, exercising, and practicing things that you are interested in. Therefore, you should try to come up with something way more productive to be your coping strategy. But we can see that these effects are widely different for males than for females. Let’s see what they are.

The Effect on Females

First, we would like to say that these effects are not as damaging for females. For instance, if you take a look at a study done in 2020, you will see that females can reap a high number of benefits from practicing this activity. We are talking about increased pleasure when masturbating, reaching orgasm becomes much easier, and being aroused much more easily. That’s why there are more female watchers than ever before. In the period between 2002 and 2015, the number of viewers almost doubled.

The Effect on Males

When we’re talking about males, the effects can be more damaging. Especially among those who believe that this is an immoral activity. To explain this, scientists have linked these feelings with potential feelings of guilt and shame, who can harm male’s behavior. At the same time, the lack of intimacy with the opposite sex, which is common among those who watch porn, as we’ve already mentioned, can be quite damaging for younger males who haven’t been able to explore their sexuality.

The Bottom Line

As you can see, there is much more to porn than it meets the eye. The highest percentage of people perceive it as a form of entertainment that will help them spend their time. Since the situation is widely different from that, we would advise anyone to learn about potential downsides. Here, our readers can come across some of the key effects this activity has on our brains. Without a doubt, we are sure that you will find all this information we’ve provided you with interesting and helpful in some future decisions.