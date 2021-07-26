Nine Ways To Bring The Seaside To You

The summer holidays are almost upon us and across August many of us will be flocking to the seaside, keen to make the most of the sea air and fun attractions. Of course, it’s not possible for everyone, but that doesn’t mean you should be missing out.

No, you can bring all the excitement and fun of the seaside directly to you, enjoying from your back garden as the sun beams down across the nation. And here’s how you can do it…

Buy an Ice Cream Machine

There’s nothing like an ice cream at the seaside, but forget a tub from the supermarket and go all-in on an ice cream machine to see you through the summer. You’ll generally find something to suit all budgets, with them starting at around the £70 to £80 mark and running into the thousands.

Then it’s just a case of getting the ingredients. You’ll need the cream, eggs, milk to make the ice cream, but don’t forget the toppings. After all, it’s all about the toppings…

Get The Bingo Going

Another seaside staple is bingo and that’s so easy to play at home these days, whether it be DIY bingo or playing on the likes of Moon Bingo, which has become a huge hit over the last 12 months.

It’s a game you can play alone or with friends, so no matter how you wish to bring the bingo to your backyard and get a taste of the seaside, there’s something for everyone. If you’re really looking to get the party started, we’d recommend one person calling, while the rest of your family or friends play along. But don’t forget the prizes for the winner.

You can have multiple games across the day to break up the sunbathing, while everyone can have a go at calling too, so nobody misses out on actually getting to play.

Open The Deck Chairs

Is there anything more evocative of the seaside than the striped deck chair? You’ll find them dotted right across the country and you can pick them up all over the place online. They’re comfortable, iconic, and perfect for folding away once the inevitable summer rain sets in.

You’ll find them available to buy in most home stores, while if you really want to push the boat out, complete the look with an umbrella and windbreak, although in the case of the latter it’s unlikely you’ll need one in your back garden.

Paddling Pool

The seaside isn’t the seaside without the sea, and while that can’t be replicated, you can make of course still make a splash with a paddling pool. They come in all shapes and sizes and even if you don’t want to get entirely in it, dipping the feet in will edge you ever closer to the seaside experience from your own home.

There’s also the possibility of adding sand and pebbles to the pool if it’s sturdy enough, giving a real feeling between the toes of being at the beach.

Eat Fish & Chips

Whether you’re making homemade fish and chips, or nipping out to your local fish and chip shop, no day at the seaside is complete without the food. It’s what we all crave as soon as we hit that sea air and you can certainly have it from home too.

While you may not be able to really nail down the “chippy chip” flavour, you’ll find plenty of recipes online for making good chips, as well as various methods to batter fish. Of course, it is much easier to go to your local chip shop, and of course you’ll get the paper wrapping too, so you can really complete the seaside feel.

Build A Sandcastle

One for if you’ve got children especially, building a sandcastle is all part and parcel of the beach experience, and you can pick up sandpits these days for relatively cheap through the likes of Amazon.

Then it’s a case of getting the bucket and spade out and getting creative with your castle building. If you’ve got enough space, time and sunshine, you could even host a sandcastle building competition.

Enjoy Some Amusements

While you can’t have a donkey ride, and you certainly won’t be able to bring a 2p machine into your garden, there are still some fun amusements you can enjoy inspired by what goes on at the seaside.

Consider the likes of the coconut shy, or perhaps even pin the tail on the donkey, and set out a range of different stalls and games across your garden, meaning each game can be played at different times by your guests, friends or family.

Put On A Show

When it comes to seaside towns like Blackpool and Brighton are all about the entertainment, so why not add a dash to your seaside day from home too? As the day turns into evening, put up some lights in your garden and get the evening’s entertainment started. You could do this in a number of ways.

Firstly, you could take the easy option and put up a TV or projector and screen a film, concert or comedy show. Alternatively, you could do something a little bit different and create your own entertainment. Do you have a budding comedian among your friends? Perhaps someone who loves a magic trick? Why not get a friend or family member to headline your evening. Better still, if there’s plenty of talent among you then you can’t go wrong with a talent show to really get the evening going.

Create A Postcard

If the day becomes a memorable one, why not remember it in style with a postcard. You’ll find postcards lining the tourist shops along the seafronts, and with a bit of technology you can make your own to ensure your seaside from home memory lasts a lifetime.

You can use brands like Canva to create postcards from the comfort of your own home and then send them round to both people that came and even people that missed out, so they know you were thinking of them on such a wonderful day.