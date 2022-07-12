What Do Most Moving Companies Charge per Hour?

Moving is one of the most stressful moments in every person’s life. Even the thought of packing everything is exhausting. Few are the lucky ones who can carry everything they need in a travel bag, and leave the big package to someone else. Although most of us try to pack and move everything by ourselves and with the help of friends, we often end up needing help from the side, the help of a company that specializes in moving. Before you start, put everything on paper. As in any other life situation, good organization is the key to a successful move in this case as well. In other words, don’t procrastinate and don’t leave everything to the last minute.

Depending on whether you hire professionals or not, the course of the move and its duration can differ significantly. For example, if you are moving to an apartment that is close to your old apartment, you may be able to rely on friends and relatives to transport things. You will know at all times when and how something is packed and at what time it is being transported – the move will be under your control. However, if you need to transport large pieces of furniture or dozens of boxes to the other side of the city or to another city – independent moving can be expensive.

Moving companies offer different types of services, transportation services, transfer of things, and even packing in their packaging. All in all, companies are flexible and adapt to the client’s needs. Of course, the price of the service depends on the need itself.

You may be tempted to choose the cheapest moving agency when choosing a moving company, but that’s not always the price you’ll end up paying. There are usually several additional fees that are included in the final bill such as carrying furniture in a building that does not have an elevator, carrying extremely heavy items, and so on.

When we talk about the price and the way of calculating the price of the service by the companies, we have to say that it depends on the policy of the company itself – some charge for time spent, some for kilometers traveled or fuel consumption. Of course, everything depends on the type of service. Here we are specifically interested in which service companies charge per hour.

Packing

Although it depends on a company’s policy, the service of packing is usually charged per hour. Some companies may charge you per box even though it is not quite common.

Transportation

The transportation service can be charged in several ways – by kilometers, by the hour, or by the fuel used. Of course, the price can vary depending on whether the items are transported by van or truck. Every means of transport has advantages and disadvantages, our recommendation is a van because it is cheaper than a truck, more flexible and takes up less space when parking. However, if you have a lot of large things, a truck is the only option, and even cheaper than having the van come back for loading several times. Visit here to learn more about it.

Manpower

And the service of carrying things will be charged by the hour, not by the number of workers. Maybe it wouldn’t be a bad idea to think carefully about whether you really need all these things or if it’s time to get rid of them. In addition to the fact that you will have less clutter in your new living space, you will also save on moving.

The advantage of hiring agencies is that you won’t have to worry about organization. Find someone who will transport your things if you don’t have a car, find all the accompanying material along with boxes and papers, know how to best pack what, and carry heavy things down the stairs, because most elevators in buildings are too small. Assembly and disassembly of furniture, and transport of special loads are just some of the items you have to take into account. And there is also the risk of damaging the furniture if you do not know how to properly protect it.

When you are planning a move, one of the factors that you must take into account is the period of the move, as this can significantly affect the price, especially when it comes to hourly billing. In other words, if the transport is charged by the hour, and you find yourself in the middle of a traffic jam, the costs will increase from minute to minute, even if the truck is standing still. So, plan for it to be a weekend when the traffic is lighter, or if it has to be a weekday, don’t let it be during the period when the first and second shifts at work alternate (2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.).

Considering that manpower is charged by the hour, it would be good to clean the new space in advance so that you don’t have to pay them to wait while you do it so they can bring in the furniture.

Moving into your first apartment is a big step and it is vital that everything goes smoothly. Hiring a professional moving and transportation agency is the best way for a successful transition into your new life. Experienced professionals will remove all the unnecessary stress and nervousness that every move brings with it. They will also do all the hard work for you, leaving you time to think about other important aspects of your relocation adventure.

As you see, moving does not have to be stressful if you organize yourself well. Before you leave an old place, once again take a look if you packed everything. First of all, you must put the real estate you are leaving in order in order to leave it to the owner at least in the condition in which you found it. Also, before you leave, make sure you changed the address for electricity and other utilities in order not to cause additional, unnecessary costs.