Who Will Win the Super Bowl?

We’re almost halfway through the NFL season and there have been some surprises, to be sure. After being favored to reclaim the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in three years, the Kansas City Chiefs have stumbled out of the starting blocks.

The would-be juggernaut has struggled on both sides of the ball, with one of the league’s worst defenses and a shockingly turnover-prone offense. Even the sorcery of Patrick Mahomes hasn’t been able to save Kansas City from themselves as they continuously shoot themselves in the foot.

This has left the door wide open for teams to leapfrog the Chiefs in terms of Super Bowl Odds. As the preseason betting favorites have slid all the way down to #8 with +1500 odds to win the Super Bowl, they’ve been given themselves an uphill battle moving forward.

But, that means that seven teams have risen above Andy Reid’s squad. Let’s take a look at the teams with the best odds to win the Super Bowl as it currently stands.

7. Dallas Cowboys (+1200)

The Dallas Cowboys look like a completely new team this year. After suffering a brutal leg injury last year, Dak Prescott has regained his form. The former Mississippi State Bulldog is practically a mortal lock to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year and has quickly ascended the rankings for Most Valuable Player.

He’s got an embarrassment of riches when it comes to weapons, with a rejuvenated Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield to go along with Amari Cooper, Ceedee Lamb, and Cedric Wilson split out wide. It’s a dominant offense, for sure.

On the other side of the ball, young studs have brought life to Dallas’ defense. Linebacker Micah Parsons has made an immediate impact in various roles through the first half of his rookie season and looks to be an All-Pro player for years to come. Second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs has been dominant with 7 interceptions already this year. He looks like an early favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year.

The Cowboys’ biggest question mark has to be coaching. Mike McCarthy has never been known as a genius tactician and has been the subject of criticism for many poor decisions thus far this season. Given the fact that he has often been the scapegoat for Aaron Rodgers only bringing one Lombardi back to Titletown, the pressure could be cranked up even more with an early playoff exit.

6. Baltimore Ravens (+1000)

As expected, the Ravens have been excellent this year. Former MVP Lamar Jackson looks better than ever and is a contender to grab his second award. However, a new challenger in the AFC North could present challenges.

The Cincinnati Bengals have gotten off to a flying start. Led by former #1 pick Joe Burrow, the Bengals have already beaten Baltimore and currently are tied with the Ravens atop the standings for the AFC North. This could be a major hitch in Baltimore’s Super Bowl aspirations.

While a wild card berth could still very well be in order, losing the division means losing home-field advantage. This could be a major disadvantage in the playoffs.

4. Tied – Green Bay Packers (+900)

Aaron Rodgers’ potential ‘Last Dance’ with Green Bay has been dominant thus far. After a shocking blowout at the hands of the New Orleans Saints, the Packers have more than rebounded and started the season 6-1.

While Rodgers and Davante Adams remain elite, the talent surrounding those two stars can occasionally leave something to be desired, especially on defense. With some roster question marks and the tension of Rodgers’ possible departure at the end of the season, one has to wonder if Matt Lafleur will be able to hold things together.

Still, Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks of all time, and any time he’s in the playoffs, his team will be in the mix.

4. Tied – Arizona Cardinals (+900)

The Cinderella story of the season thus far, the Cardinals remained undefeated through the first seven weeks of the season. Led by the amazing Kyler Murray, Arizona has been the home to the league’s best team.

Questions still remain about how serious a contender they are, however. Murray is legit, but it seems like his small stature makes him an injury risk every time he’s hit. There’s no doubt that an injury to their star quarterback could knock the Cardinals out of serious contention.

Still, their rise is a bit reminiscent of the Eagles from the 2017-18 season. Throughout the whole year, the Eagles were dominant, but no one seemed to take them seriously, especially when an injury to their MVP-contender quarterback took him out for the season. We all remember how that ended, with the Eagles taking home the trophy at the end of the campaign.

Could the Cardinals replicate the success of another bird team and shock the world?

3. Los Angeles Rams (+850)

Over the past few seasons, the Rams have been very good, but have failed to take home the Lombardi at the end of the season. Head Coach Sean McVay has been hailed as an offensive genius but the limited talents of quarterback Jared Goff kept this Ferrari going at 35 mph.

With the addition of Matt Stafford, the business has picked up for the Rams. Their offense seems to be running on all cylinders with the QB upgrade and Cooper Kupp has been the most productive wide receiver in football thus far this year.

Their defense has some talent as well, anchored by absolute studs Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. There’s little doubt in my mind that the Rams are legit and may even have the most favorable odds for bettors right now.

2. Buffalo Bills (+500)

Pegged as one of the best teams in the NFL before the season, the Buffalo Bills have mostly lived up to the hype. While the offense has regressed to the mean after an incredible 2020 campaign, Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs remain one of the best QB-WR combos in the NFL.

After a lot of preseason hype, the Bills have received a ton of love from Vegas bookmakers all year. Maintaining home-field advantage throughout the playoffs will be crucial.

Buffalo has an incredible atmosphere during the winter, with harsh weather and the Bills Mafia going absolutely crazy rooting for their team to nab their first Super Bowl. If the Bills have home-field advantage, they have to be favored to at least win the AFC.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+475)

The defending champions sit alone at the top in the eyes of the oddsmakers, and it’s well-deserved. After a dominant victory in last year’s Super Bowl, the Bucs managed to keep all of their key players and don’t look like they’ve lost a step at all.

Somehow, ageless wonder Tom Brady is still the guy you want leading your team late in the game. He’s aided by maybe the greatest set of skill position players in the league, headlined by Mike Evans, Antonio Brown, and Rob Gronkowski.

While the secondary has struggled a bit, Tampa Bay still has a dominant front 7 on the defensive side of the ball. Head coach Bruce Arians has always been well-respected, and now he has championship experience to lean on.

There’s little doubt in our mind that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers deserve to be considered the favorites to win the Super Bowl at this time.