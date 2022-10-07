6 Reasons Why Clear Aligners Are Better Than Braces

Youngsters who struggle with their teeth usually look for a therapy that will provide them with this sort of, let’s say, therapy. Those who have an experience like this know just how problematic this can be, and we are not talking just about appearance. It can cause some significant functional problems down the road.

In most cases, you will see that their parents decide on using braces. While we can say that these have been quite effective, there are some alternatives to them you can find in this day and age. One of the first that comes to our mind is using clear aligners. Most parents these days are bound to choose between choosing between these two approaches.

In the last couple of years, several studies have shown that clear aligners are more effective than braces. Still, we can see that this approach is relatively new when compared to braces, which are an option for quite a long time. If you want to check clear aligners out, be sure to visit drmcsurdy.com.

Today, we want to provide you with some reasons why clear aligners are a better solution. Let’s check some of these out.

1. Easy to Maintain

Those who have worn braces at one point in their life know just how nightmarish the maintenance procedure can be. You need to wash your teeth several times a day to prevent the food from penetrating the space between teeth and braces. Sometimes, it can be quite a challenging thing to do.

Sometimes, the food can fall into places where you cannot reach it. As a result, you would find yourself standing in front of the mirror for a couple of minutes before you can do so. If you do not pay attention to these, then you will certainly face problems with poor dental hygiene. We can all agree nobody wants this.

That’s probably the most important reason why clear aligners have become such a popular alternative. By wearing these, you will not have to worry about the spaces between teeth and braces. All in all, you will be able to reach all of them with your toothbrush without too many problems in the process.

2. Invisibility

If you talk to many people you will hear that they like when someone who wears braces is smiling. However, they do not understand the struggle which can happen when someone is smiling while wearing these, especially at the beginning. Also, many people do not like their appearance with these on.

If you decide to use clear aligners, you will quickly see that there will be no problem of this sort. What does this mean? It means that they are completely invisible. Sure, they can be spotted only if someone is trying too much to spot them. Otherwise, they will remain completely unnoticeable because of their color.

3. Fewer Cuts and Injuries

Whenever you ask someone about wearing braces, they will tell you that they have experienced a lot of cuts and injuries. Sure, we are not talking about dangerous ones. Still, cuts are cuts, injuries are injuries, and they are never comfortable.

They can happen for various reasons. The most usual reason is having too long wires. While your dentist will do all in his power to cut them before you leave the office, chances are this will happen from time to time. Sadly, this is not something you can do on your own since these are quite sturdy and durable.

In the beginning, there is always a danger that your braces can cause damage to the inside part of your lips. Your lips will need some time to get used to the new situation. But, you can be sure that this is not going to be comfortable. With aligners, you will not have to worry about these injuries and cuts at all.

4. No Diet Restrictions

One of the biggest problems people with braces face is diet restriction. What does this mean? Well, it means that they are not able to consume certain foods because they can damage the wires. One thing that immediately comes to our mind is peanuts. They are not easy to chew, so they can damage the device.

With clear aligners, you will not need to worry about these problems at all. It’s because you can remove them while eating foods like this. Thankfully, that doesn’t mean that the process of aligning your teeth with getting disrupted as a result. So, when you have finished eating these, you can safely return the aligners.

5. The Discoloration is Not a Possibility

One of the biggest downsides of wearing braces is experiencing teeth discoloration after it is moved. Basically, it means that the parts that were covered with braces can experience something like this. As we can imagine, this is not something we would describe as a pleasant experience.

While there is a small chance of this happening, nobody is willing to take it. On the other side, using clear aligners will not cause you to experience something like this. They are not mounted on your teeth, therefore, it is much easier to move them around, which prevents this from occurring.

6. Comfort

Last but not least, we want to address quite an important aspect, comfort. It is widely known that braces can cause a lot of discomfort since they are made of metal and are quite close to the gums, and the walls of your mouth. It is not uncommon that the wires are too long, which can result in cutting these walls.

With aligners, the situation is completely different. An individual will receive all the comfort since these do not have any sort of contact with sensitive parts of your mouth. Better yet, whenever you feel your teeth are aching, you can safely remove them. However, that pain is a good sign. So, we would advise you to keep them until it passes. Surely, when it becomes too high, you can freely remove them.

In Conclusion

There are numerous reasons why clear aligners are a better option than traditional braces. Here, we’ve provided you with some of the most interesting and important ones.