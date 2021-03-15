Worksheets for Homeschooling Your Children in Kindergarten – 2021 Guide

Homeschooling children is an activity that has been around for years now, and those that have or are homeschooling their children consider it an amazing and fulfilling experience. There are different kindergarten curricular, especially if you want to homeschool your children. For instance, if you are considering, you need to have the right worksheets that guarantee the development of your children, ensuring that they miss related to academics and self-improvement. In this regard, this article has identified the qualities of the best worksheets you can use for homeschooling your children, as well as the tips on how to use them. Read more at nofusstutors.com.

The Kindergarten Curriculum

The worksheets for kindergarten children cover a wide range of content that target children in junior kindergarten. This includes:

Mathematics: In this category, there are various topics, such as number identification, sequential numbers, counting, more and less, number comparison, before-after-between, and common-shape identification.

General knowledge: This includes birds, animals, vegetables and fruits, body parts, the food we eat, daily activities, weekdays, and working people.

English: The English category comprises capital and small-letter identification, sequential letters, matching letters and pictures, matching words with images, words having short-vowel sounds, in and on, simple-word writing, colors, opposites, as well as one and many.

Coloring.

Why Are Printable Worksheets Recommended?

It is recommended to use printable worksheets for homeschooling your kindergarten children for various reasons, including:

They can be downloaded instantly and printed, after which you can start using them. This means you do not have to place an order and wait for their arrival before you use it for teaching your children, making the process of acquiring the less costly.

Printable worksheets can be purchased and downloaded right from home while seated. No need to travel around visiting bookstores.

Their prices are reasonably affordable for many people, though this depends on the seller from whom you are buying. Since they are printable, you can print only those you need and are relevant to your child’s level of education. For instance, you do not have to print elementary or very advanced sheets for your child if they are not yet or beyond that learning stage. Hence, this ensures that you get the value for your money.

You can print countless worksheets depending on your child’s needs. For instance, you can print several copies of the same worksheet to help your child perfect that particular concept.

All the benefits mentioned above will require that you have your printer near you, as well as sufficient papers.

Using the Worksheets

After printing the worksheets, there are several tips to guide you in proper and effective usage to produce the best results. Some of these tips are discussed in the following section.

Ensure that the worksheets you are using align with the child’s level of learning. After teaching a certain concept, give the child an easy worksheet to help them internalize the concept taught faster.

It is recommended that you provide your child with an easier worksheet whenever they find a concept too tough for them, t which ensures that they are not frustrated. Also, different children comprehend concepts at different levels, meaning that you need to accommodate slow-learners with patience and love.

The worksheets should be well-illustrated with colorful visuals, such as pictures, cartoons and graphics. This helps the child quickly capture the concept, which is stored in their memory much longer than plain text. Studies show that children retain concepts in their memories longer when visuals are used in the learning process. Therefore, ensure that the worksheets you are using have several illustrations, especially in more challenging subjects, such as Mathematics.

At the end or in-between the lesson, try and supplement the worksheets with real-life activities in the form of practicals to help drive home the concepts learned in class.

Children have an outstanding ability to quickly learn and grasp many things simultaneously. However, their ability to forget the concepts is also very high, and they need to be involved in activities that help reinforce whatever they have learned. This requires visuals in the learning process, taking the child out in the field, and involving them in extra-curricular activities related to the concepts taught.

Children tend to get frustrated whenever they are scorned, and this also has a negative impact on their academic performance. You need to constantly encourage the child and use positive language while correcting them. Moreover, do not hurry them into writing until they can comfortably hold their pencil. Give them time to learn and make those mistakes since you cannot expect perfection from a child. Otherwise, continually reinforce the need to uphold a culture of learning throughout their daily activities.

Ensure that the learning sessions are filled with fun, making the child feel motivated and involved in the learning process. You can come up with various ways of keeping the child happy with the whole process.

Is it Enough to Use Worksheets?

Worksheets are essential tools for homeschooling children since they provide a fun and enjoyable way of teaching basic concepts. However, they need to be accompanied by various physical activities to offer better experiences and produce better results. These activities need to be related to the theoretical concepts to help the child in their understanding. Apart from the physical activities, you can integrate the use of worksheets in the child’s daily activities. This will allow the child to view learning as a natural process that plays a significant role in their life. Moreover, the application of knowledge helps breaks the monotony that is common in most learning environments.

There are several benefits derived from homeschooling your children, including:

The ability to make changes to the curriculum based on the needs of your child.

It allows gauging the academic progress of your child, as well as knowing their strengths and weaknesses.

The program is cost-effective than having your child attend a private school in the neighborhood or far away from home.

The child has the freedom to mess around and still have time for their studies since they are under the supervision of their parent (s).

The homeschooling program schedule is more relaxing and flexible. Hence, the family can have vacations or other family businesses with minimum interference on the homeschooling schedule.

The child can build strong bonds with their siblings at home.

The homeschooling program enables families to organize for homeschool coops, allowing children to interact and share knowledge on whatever they have learned, which is usually an amazing experience.

The program allows parents to teach their children essential values related to their faith.

Parents have the opportunity to correct their children and help them develop good morals and behaviors.

Bottom Line

Homeschooling your kindergarten children can be a fun and amazing experience for yourself and your child. Many benefits come with homeschooling your children, some of which have been mentioned in this article. However, there are significant considerations to be made to ensure that the homeschooling program is successful and beneficial to your child. For instance, the recommended worksheets in the learning process need to be well-illustrated. Furthermore, the learning process should be tailored to the child’s needs, and it should be filled with fun. Remember always to encourage your child with positive feedback to avoid making them feel frustrated.