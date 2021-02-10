5 Things to Avoid When Writing Your Dissertation in 2021

Every student is bound to stumble across some dissertations along the way. We can see that there are so many of them who can be scared of them due to their complexity. At the same time, we can see that a high percentage of them will see that not all of their thoughts are profound and not all of them can fit into the whole concept.

Plus, it needs to be said that compiling one of these, editing them, and responding to the feedback received can be pretty hard sometimes. So, the person who has the task of writing one of these will need to put in its best efforts for their hard work to pay off.

Sure, one of the key things is certainly consistency. Therefore, any student will need to prepare itself for this kind of task. For all of these reasons, some students decide that they need some help with their work.

Also, it needs to be said that there are a lot of potential mistakes people can make when writing one of these. Therefore, we would like to provide you with a couple of common things that every student needs to avoid while writing one of these. Without further ado, let’s get started.

1. Limitations During Research

One of the commonest mistakes people make while writing their dissertations is that they impose limits during the process of researching. Let’s put it this way. When writing one of these, you are looking towards a pretty high word count. In some cases, it can go up to 20,000. We are absolutely sure that this word count sounds pretty scary to you.

However, you need to understand that chances are you will find this word count too low if you have a lot of material to go through. Naturally, the student will focus its attention on every fact relevant to the complete topic. Therefore, limiting your research is a pretty grave mistake that will make you struggle until the process is completed.

2. Shallow Research and Writing

After you’ve done your research, you will need to get into the right state of mind to write your dissertation properly. It’s needless to say that your writing needs to be top-notch. When we say this we don’t only talk about perfect grammar. Furthermore, we are talking about writing in-depth, supported by the research we’ve mentioned. It means that you should avoid being shallow.

Having trivial and narrow research will result in bad writing. Surely, the writer will not be able to generate high-quality text that can be considered important in its own respective field. In this case, the student cannot expect to achieve all of the results it hopes to achieve. Therefore, set your mind right and be thorough about your research. That way, it will result in quality writing.

3. Starting too Late

Without any doubt, there are a high number of students who are prone to start working on projects like these too late. That doesn’t mean that they are lazy. It could also mean that they don’t have a busy schedule. To have a high-quality paper when the process is completed, it needs to go through several drafts. In each one of these, the writer will spot many different mistakes.

Just think about it, if you have started working on your paper too late, you will see that you will not have an appropriate amount of time to go through these drafts. Let’s say you have 20,000 words to go through several times, and you have only a couple of days to do it. You will certainly agree that a couple of days are simply not enough. So, you should predict how much time you need for it, and adjust your schedule.

4. Not Following Formatting Guidelines

Sadly, we can see that there are a lot of students who will not pay close attention to the guidelines provided by their professors. Naturally, these guidelines are highly important. To avoid experiencing a lot of difficulties and countless headaches, every student should follow them as close as it is possible. In a more severe case, students don’t know any of them, which surely leads to failure.

Plus, we can see that this is one of the commonest reasons for low grades in a lot of cases. What’s the solution to this problem? Every student should go through all of these guides before the writing part starts. That way, they will be able to complete their work on paper in a much easier way. In case there are some uncertainties about these, you should consult your professor or someone else who can help.

5. Plagiarism

Last but not least, we would like to talk about one of the most important things you need to pay attention to. We are talking about plagiarism, of course. It doesn’t matter how good your paper is. If there’s any plagiarism present in it, it will be dismissed as improper one. Even though we can say that nobody would do this on purpose, sometimes it can happen. So, paying close attention is the way to go.

That doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t quote anyone in your paper. But you will need to insert citations in any of these sentences. For you to understand how important this question really is, take a look at some statistics and see how many papers that had some percentage of plagiarism in them have been rejected by universities and other institutions. That way, you will see how big of a danger this really is.

The Bottom Line

Submitting a paper that will be rejected by your professor will lead you nowhere. Certainly, this is not the scenario people would like to avoid. This is why every student needs to be aware of all the commonest mistakes that can occur during this process. Here, you can see the most important ones. We hope that you will find them useful and that they will help you avoid this scenario.