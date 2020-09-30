Mention celebs and California in the same breath and the first locations that spring to mind are probably Beverly Hills, Hollywood and Bel Air.

But if you’re looking for a cool city that’s sprinkled with its fair share of stardust, don’t overlook spectacular San Diego.

Well-known names who have permanent homes in the City in Motion’s environs include fashion designer Zandra Rhodes, golfer Phil Mickelson, tech giant and philanthropist Bill Gates and wellbeing wizard Deepak Chopra.

Meanwhile, San Diego’s cultural, cuisine and natural hotspots are a magnet for stellar individuals like actress Jessica Biel, diet guru Jenny Craig and actors Richard Dreyfuss and Adam Brody.

So what exactly is it about this city perched on California’s Pacific Coast that makes it first choice for so many of America’s rich and famous?

Wonder no more – here are five reasons the stars love San Diego.

1. Trailer Park After Dark

When you drink and dine at San Diego’s Trailer Park After Dark, you’re in for a rare treat – chilling with friends in your own retro 60s, 70s or 80s style trailer and mixing with other like minded revelers in the shared party space. This venue has to be experienced to be believed!

2. Duke’s La Jolla

Duke’s La Jolla overlooks La Jolla Cove, is named after legendary Hawaiian surfer Duke Kahanamoku and celebrates Californian surf culture and cuisine. As you’d expect, it’s the perfect place to spot high-end celebs enjoying anything from a juicy steak to mouthwatering crab wontons – don’t stuff yourself before dinner as you’ll probably want to sample a variety of their delicious dishes.

3. Encinitas

Encinitas in San Diego County is a half hour north of La Jolla and it’s another spot immersed in the history of surfing. Celebrated as ‘one of the best surf towns in the world’, it’s spread along six miles of stunning Pacific Ocean coastline. Head to Moonlight State Beach for a sunset barbecue and you might just spot a few well-known faces.

4. Tower 23

If you want to cuddle up in a chic beachfront hotel during your San Diego Adventure, look no further than Tower 23. Rooms and suites offer amazing ocean views, you can dine in style at the in-house JRDN restaurant and practically step out of reception onto the sand – pretty sweet indeed.

5. San Diego Airport

When you’re a jet-setting celebs, it’s crucial that all of your pristine pads offer easy connections to each other and allow you to network with colleagues and collaborators across the States and beyond. San Diego’s air hub offers convenient direct flights to 500 domestic and global locations daily and you’ll find ample SAN airport parking on Looking4.com – job done.

That’s our list, but what do you think? Share your own favorite places to enjoy the celeb lifestyle in San Diego in the comments section – we can’t wait to hear from you!