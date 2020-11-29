Adam Levine Net Worth 2020

Is there any man luckier than Adam Levine in 2013? NBC just agreed to pay the Maroon 5 frontman $14 million a season for 2 more seasons of The Voice. The popstar is engaged to Victoria Secret model Behati Prinsloo and Maroon 5’s album Overexposed has gone double platinum as of August 2013. Levine expanded his music empire to include a celebrity fragrance line, a planned fashion collection, a lucrative spokesperson deal with acne-product giant Proactiv and a record label to which Glee’s Matthew Morrison is signed. The 33 year old heartthrob just finished filming “Can a Song Save Your Life?” starring Keira Knightly and Mark Ruffalo. There probably isn’t one thing the tatted singer has conquered yet with legions of fans growing every day he continues to build his empire. His net worth stands at a whopping $50 million.

Levine’s unstoppable climb to media mogul all started with a group of high school friends. Originally called Kara’s Flowers, Maroon 5 went from writing songs in their college dorm room to performing sold out shows in front of 16,000 screaming fans. ‘She Will Be Loved’ was the band’s most lucrative single. It reached the top 5 in the US but charted in over 24 countries and Adam Levine and Maroon 5 won their first Grammy Award. The second single “This Love” was also recognized by the Grammy’s earning the boys ‘Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals’. By the end of the year their debut album ‘Songs About Jane’ sold 2.7 million copies in the US. Since their debut album Songs About Jane in 2002 the band has sold over 27 million singles worldwide.

In 2011 Adam continued his musical reign teaming up with co-judge Christina Aguilera on “Moves Like Jagger”. The song was performed and featured on the Voice. It served as the fourth single from Maroon 5’s album “Hands All Over Me”. As of 2013, the song ranks as one of the five best-selling digital singles of all time with sales of over 13.8 million copies. “Moves like Jagger” was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 54th Grammy Awards.

With four studio albums under his belt and one on the way Adam Levine has no plans of slowing down. Adam Levine released his new microphone-shaped fragrances for men and women called “Adam Levine”. In June the Voice judge created a gritty, homemade-style advertisement to explain why his perfume is better than other celebrity perfumes. In September he also previewed his new clothing line for Kmart for fashion journalist and industry insiders. The menswear collection, which will hit 500 Kmart stores on Oct. 1, includes button-down shirts, cargo jackets, and baseball caps, with items priced between $14.99 and $69.99.