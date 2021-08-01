How to Organize Your Own Small Music Festival?

Organizing some special event in your area can be a great way to celebrate some date, have a lot of fun, and make a profit along the way. A lot of people might think that creating such an event requires a lot of work, money, and a team of people.

However, you can start by making a small festival in your city. Before making a plan and start with the organization, there are some important things to know about this process. Here are the most important things that will help you to create your own small music festival.

Determine the Main Theme

The essential part is to set an event that will have the main theme or a cause. On the other hand, if there is a lack of festivals in your area, making one and bringing musicians can be a great way to attract a lot of people. Still, the option is to come up with a good idea about creating this event. For example, you can celebrate some holiday or special date, like the day of the foundation of your city, or a charity program. Branding is very important since it might make people more interested.

You can add various features as well. Besides the DJs and bands, you can add various games, prizes, lottery, street food, and much more. Also, you can consider the popular genres of different generations, and combine them. For example, some bands that were popular during the 60s and 70s will attract older generations, while modern DJs are the best solution for younger people.

Get Required Equipment

It is crucial to determine your budget in advance. You will need a lot of equipment depending on the size of the festival. The most important thing is to get proper sound systems and additional equipment. The great thing is that there are services available where you can rent this equipment. You can visit electromarket.co.uk to check out the list of equipment available for rent. Besides that, you will need the stage as well. You should check stageconcepts.co.uk website to learn more about the essentials related to the construction of the stage.

Make a Good Marketing Strategy and Find Sponsors

First of all, you will need to gather a team of people who will work with you on this project. It is essential to create a good plan before you even start to contact musicians. You will need a budget as well. Therefore, you should calculate how much money you need for the equipment and additional expenses. It can be difficult to come up with a good marketing strategy before you find sponsors. On the other side, with a clear budget and promotion, chances are better that you will attract more popular artists to perform at your festival.

When it comes to sponsors, you will need to approach them with a good strategy and clear marketing plan that will show the full potential of the festival. The best solution is to contact brands from different branches. For example, you will have the best chances if you contact popular brands that are selling beer and beverages, food, and liquor. Also, target companies in your area because they might see your festival as a great chance to improve their marketing and attract more people. Funds you get from them will help you to deal with other parts of the project.

Determine the Location

It depends on the time of the year, weather conditions, and regulations in your state. If you are planning to create this event during summer, the best option is some clear field near the city, if there is one that would be suitable for the festival. Also, check the regulations and see how much money you will have to spend to rent that space. Besides that, you can look for small venues, theaters, and other sites.

Contact the Artists

The most important factors that could attract more popular musicians are related to the size of the festival, budget, popularity, and more. If you manage to get a bigger place for the event, and there are more sponsors included, chances are great that you will attract some bigger names. Also, the main theme is essential for the selection. For example, if you are targeting younger generations, you cannot go wrong if you contact popular producers of electronic music.

However, keep in mind that there are many subgenres of electronic music as well. You can try to find out what is popular in your area, and choose between DJs who are playing standard techno and house, or something alternative like Dubstep, Drum and Bass, Glitch Hop, and more.

Besides the more popular names, you should call a lot of DJs who can make the music play all the time during the festival. This is a much easier solution, and you can always contact people in your area. You can check their work on websites like Soundcloud, Mixcloud, Bandcamp, and more.

Keep in mind that the selection of musicians can be the most important part. In that matter, make proper research of the audience and see what would be the best option. Also, try to make it suitable with the main theme of the event.

Last Words

As you can see, creating this event is not impossible. You just need a good plan. You can find a lot of small festivals all across the country. That is especially popular among people who prefer less-known bands and alternative music. For example, a specific subgenre like Neurofunk doesn’t have as many fans as House music. However, making a festival that will have only popular DJs of this subgenre can be a huge success, and you might even manage to attract people from all across the country.

It is essential to be more original and unique when you are creating this type of event. When it comes to marketing, the great thing is that you can use social media. For example, you can create a FB group where you can see how many people would be interested in visiting some event.