Justin Timberlake Net Worth 2020

39 year old Memphis Tennessee born Justin Timberlake was born with blue eyed soul. His talent and love for music form an early age landed him an audition with Lou Pearlman for one of the biggest musical acts of all time NSYNC. The grew was composed of Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick who all became good friends. The talented group of teens went on to sell 50 million albums since their formation. In 2002 they went on an indefinite hiatus as Justin Timberlake began his solo career. His net worth is over $100 million according to Celebrity net worth.

While taking a brief absence from music between 2007 and 2012 Justin Timberlake took several acting roles. He starred in The Social Network, Bad Teacher with Cameron Diaz, and Friends with Benefits with Mila Kunis. Timberlake released his third album 20/20 Experience in 2013 and sold 962,000 in the first week debuting at number 1. He made his first television performance in 4 years at the Grammy’s with Jay-Z. The two are going on tour this fall with tickets reaching over $1,000.

In 2012 he purchased a $4.7 million loft in lower Manhattan. The home is over 3,000 square feet. He and his wife actress Jessica Biel live there. They also have a 12,000 square feet home he purchased for $8 million in Hollywood Hills. He married Jessica October 19th. He serenaded her with an original song as she walked down the aisle in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown worth $40,000.