Adam Sandler Net Worth 2020

Comedian, actor, screenwriter, movie producer and father are just a few of the credits Adam Sandler star of Grown Ups 2 is most proud of. He began his extensive acting career in the 1995 film Happy Gilmore. His salary was $1.7 million and later commanded over $6 million in films the Waterboy and the Wedding Singer which both became cult classics. In 2011 he earned $20 million for the comedy film Jack and Jill. With writing and production credits added to his experience he is worth over $140 million.

It all began with 17 year old Sandler a Brooklyn born Jewish kid took the stage at a Boston Night Club for Amateur night. The crowd responded positively to his comedic routine and was inspired to hone his craft after being accepted into New York University. While a Freshman he appeared on the Cosby’s earning $400 an appearance which wasn’t much but enough for the future star to pay for his tuition along with his financial aid. But his big break came when Lorne Michaels a former producer of Saturday Night Live suggested he audition for the long running NBC series. It worked and before graduating college he was cast.

He made a transition from television into films Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore Airheads,and Big Daddy. Adam Sandler created his own production company in 1999 Happy Madison which was produced over 30 films grossing accumulative $3 billion worldwide. The company’s biggest film Grown Ups starred Adam Sandler along with other comedians and SNL alum David Spade, Chris Rock and Kevin James. All actors returned to the sequel excluding Rob Schneider.

He is teaming up again with actress Drew Barrymore in the film Blended. Filming is underway in South Africa.

Despite earning millions his family is his biggest reward as a result of his career. He met his wife Jacqueline Samantha Titone. Jackie Sandler was a model before Rob Schneider introduced her to Adam Sandler who hired her for the film Big Daddy. The couple were married June 22 2003.