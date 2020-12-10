Alexis Bellino Net Worth 2020

43 year old Alexis Bellino celebrated her birthday in Las Vegas without her Real Housewives of OC co-stars. Since appearing on the show in season 5 Alexis has made friends and enemies with the rich and blonde cast. The show wrapped it’s 8th season being one of the longest running franchises on Bravo network. Alexis was paid $70,000 per season which is only change in her pocket. She is married to Jim Bellino a Southern California Entrepreneur who has invested in several business and real-estate properties in and around Malibu. He’s had mixed success as a business owner and investor but he has been able to afford his trophy wife Alexis with a lavish lifestyle. His net worth is $10 million in 2013.

Although she is portrayed as the ditzy rich girl she comes from humble beginnings and is well educated. Alexis was born and raised in a small town Hannibal Missouri with a population of only 17 thousand people. She graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in Marketing. She married her college boyfriend Jeff Barry in 2002 but the couple divorced a year later. After marrying Jim she became a housewife devoted to being a mother of their son James and twin daughters.

During Real Housewives of OC Alexis has made several attempts at business endeavours including a fashion line. She launched and licensed Alexis Couture March 2012 at Los Angeles Fashion Week. It debuted with strong criticism and due to lack of financial backing and buyer interest Alexis scrapped the line.