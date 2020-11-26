Althea Heart Net Worth 2020

Birthday: April 17th

Net Worth: $300,000

Occupation: Landlord, real estate investor

Record Deal : Def Jam 2004

Ethnicity: African American

Season 3 of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta began with a series of new relationships including Karlie Redd & Young Joc, Erica and O’Shea (the model), Scrappy and Bambi and Benzino and Althea Heart. It seems a little odd seeing Benzino settling down, after all the T.H.O.T.s he’s been with. (Namely Bambi in Season 2). But he swears he has found the one with Althea and refuses to let anyone tell him differently. Despite the revelation that she’s been with Nikko, who calls her leftovers, and Stevie J, his best friend. Wow! But through it all the couple is engaged and planning on getting married before the summer is over. Zino has even come out publicly and said he “would never cheat on Althea”. So who is Althea and what’s different about her and other t.h.o.t.s?

Althea Heart aka Thi Thi was born April 17th, 1982 in Athens, Georgia. The 32 year old recently celebrated her birthday with Love & Hip Hop Atlanta cast members Rasheeda and her future ex-husband Kirk Frost. Althea entered the music industry when she was a teenager. She began recording demos and performing at talent shows in and around Atlanta to get her career started. In 2004 she signed an artist development deal with one of the biggest labels in music Def Jam. The label has housed Rihanna, Ne-Yo, Jay-Z, Kanye West, and all the Illuminati (if you believe in that crap). Her deal was reportedly worth $1 million for three albums.

Althea’s debut album was shelved in 2006 after three years of constant recording with producers like Stargate, Jus Blaze, Polow Da Don, and Bryan Michael Cox. There is even a rumor that she worked with Stevie J and Nikko on her shelved project which is how she had “sexual relations” with her new cast mates. OH GOD!

Although her career never launched with the label she sang backup for artist Foxxy Brown, and a slue of others.

Althea took her initial signing money and used it to fund her real estate career. She bought several properties and is currently a landlord renting out her homes garnering a decent income. All the houses her foreclosed which allowed her to get them at a cheap price. The first home she purchased she renovated and sold that same year getting a $30,000 profit. She’s been doing it for seven years. In 2013 she dropped a single called “Ghetto Love” produced by Chucky Thompson. In March Althea filmed a music video which featured her boo Benzino. The concept of the video had her and Benzino getting married. Zino took to twitter and instagram and posted a pic of the couple wearing all white wedding attire but it was later confirmed that was from the music video shoot.

She and Benzino met in 2013 on twitter. They exchanged some racy photos through DM and Benzino later pursued her leading to several dates. Now he promises he is in love with her. In an interview with CocoaFab Benzino claims she is definitely the one.

“When me and Thea ended up hooking up I knew she was the one I wanted to spend the rest of my life with. I can whole-heartedly say that i found love and it feels good.” Cocoafab.

Throughout his playboy days Benzino has learned some valuable lessons in love which has helped him determine Althea is the one. Thi Thi maybe using him to advance her career like Nikko using Mimi but she promises she’s in love. Althea was actually with him everyday int he hospital while he recovered from the gunshot from his nephew.

Althea as a B cast member is getting paid for her face time on the series, $50,000 this season.