5 Best Driving Shoes for Men 2022

It is important to wear comfortable shoes while driving if you do not want to endanger yourself and others in traffic. For example, with uncomfortable shoes, your foot can slip off the pedal. You also won’t have a good enough feel when you press it, which can cause you to press the wrong pedal.

So, there are several situations where you could endanger the safety of the traffic and that is why it is best to wear comfortable shoes for driving. However, it is not always easy to find equally beautiful and comfortable shoes. Changing your shoes in the car can be time-consuming. That’s why we’ve picked out a few popular options for men when it comes to car shoes.

1. Men’s Casual Leather Penny Loafers

The main feature of these shoes is comfort. This means that you will feel great while driving. However, the next feature that attracts a large number of buyers is the appearance of these shoes. If you want to always look good and drive safely, then think carefully about this classic model. The first rule of good dressing is not to follow fashion blindly but to indulge in the classics. It is also important to shop rationally. Never buy expensive models because of others, because price is not the only indicator of quality. Your purchase must not be based on impulsive decisions. Think about what occasions you will wear these shoes and how many times a year.

Another good thing about these shoes is that you can wear them with any outfit. For example, if you dress formally, loafers will only complement this style. It is the same outcome with more casual clothes. When you wear a basic white t-shirt, trousers and penny loafers, you will appear relaxed and tidy at the same time. It’s nice to have shoes for all occasions. Leather is a very high quality material. Such shoes always look better and have a better construction, thanks to which they are more durable and comfortable. If we caught your attention and you want to know some more details about these loafers, you can do so at https://brunomarcshoes.com/collections/loafers.

2. Men’s Moccasins Driving Loafers

Shoes in the Italian style with a stitched vamp did not leave anyone indifferent. We’re sure you have higher expectations for a driving shoe, but this model is a great combination of timeless fashion and support. It’s a lightweight, flexible sole that’s strong enough to withstand your daily activities. We must also mention the interior of these shoes, which will provide you with incredible comfort.

They are also completely slip resistant and the leather is vegan. This is a good choice if you are tired of lacing. For a safe choice, there are black and brown models that will not let you down in situations where you need a neutral pair of shoes. They go equally well with jeans and suits depending on the situation. Therefore, it is at the same time an informal and elegant shoe model that can be worn every day.

3. Twisted X Men’s Chukka Driving Mocs

Some boots look better after a few months of wear than they did at first. That’s why this manufacturer wanted to give them a vintage style right from the start. In this way, they seem already old or unfinished. This trend has been going on for years and most customers love it. It has been especially popular in the last few years for the leather to have a patina effect or for the color to be blurred and unevenly shaded over the entire surface of the leather. If you need shoes for work and everyday activities in the city, then Twisted X Men’s Chukka Driving Mocs are ideal for you.

4. Lacoste Men’s Concours 118 1 Driving Style Loafer

The famous French brand has left a big mark on men’s fashion. In addition to shorts and shirts, they are also known for their fantastic shoes, which are one of the popular choices when driving. This model is more traditional, which means that it will be very easy to combine with any outfit. They are also easy to put on and take off, they are made of leather. However, your foot will not sweat because the inside is made of a very comfortable material that allows you to wear shoes barefoot or ankle socks.

The sole will fit perfectly with the pedals on the car. So, when choosing shoes, pay attention to their performance. With them, you don’t have to worry about your bottom getting caught under your shoes or slipping off your feet. Believe me, it is very dangerous to delay pressing the brake or gas when it is necessary.

5. Simpson Racing 28100BK The Hightop Driving Shoes

This model is quite different from all the others that we have listed, because they resemble basketball and boxing models of sneakers. However, you can be safe with them. They are compatible with car components, which means that there are no protrusions or other elements that will bother you. Your feet will adapt very well to the very sensitive sole. It also features extra protection for the toes as well as protection from damage while walking.

They are made of quality materials that will help you to establish better control over the car. Another advantage is that you will find them in different colors. That way you will achieve a very cool look. Retro items are a very popular choice today. If you are also a fan of this fashion trend, then Simpson Racing is the right choice for you. We must warn you that this pair of shoes is generally not worn during formal occasions, but you may be the exception.

Conclusion:

As you can see, there is a large selection of driving moccasins for every taste and color. These loafers go equally well with jeans and trousers. It is necessary to choose sneakers with a thin sole, but those whose contours are almost flush with the upper part. Thick rubber or foam soles are not suitable, which means that almost all running, basketball and volleyball shoes will not fit. Your safety, as well as that of other road users, can depend on it. Because of all this, we recommend extra caution when choosing your driving shoes.