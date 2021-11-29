​When Is the Best Time for Full Backyard Remodeling?

When it comes to backyard remodeling, there are so many things to consider – your budget, all of the tiny details related to the project you want to put into motion, finding trustworthy exterior home remodeling contractors, and the list goes on and on.

To help you out, we have decided to answer the biggest question that most homeowners ask about backyard remodeling – when it’s the best time to do it?

The short answer is any time is the best time to remodel your backyard if you have carefully considered your time and budget. And if you are looking for a great home renovation company, click here to check this website and some of their projects. They are the ones that can make a unique transformation of your backyard, making it look like a one-of-a-kind piece of art.

Whether it is a spring, fall, winter or summer time remodeling project, you should be ready to get all of the done in order for your home to look great. However, there are some exceptions.

Still, there are three significant factors to take into account before starting any bid for a backyard remodeling project.

Keep reading…

The missing piece to backyard remodeling

Before starting any backyard remodeling project, take some time to carefully consider what you want to achieve and why you are doing it. Do you want to make a complete backyard renovation to increase your home ROI or make your backyard cozier and more beautiful? Or it’s a little bit of both. Knowing the why behind your project is an essential factor to consider as it sets the foundations and will guide you further.

When is the right time to do a full backyard renovation?

Although the answer to that question is when you are ready, there are 3 important factors to consider when deciding when to start your project. Knowing the right time to remodel will save you time and money. And although in many countries the summer is the preferred season for remodeling because of the warm weather, the temperature outside is not the most important factor to consider.

1. Consider contractor’s busy time

A great rule of thumb is that the contractor’s busy time is not the best time to remodel your backyard.

Have you ever been to a restaurant during their busiest lunch or dinner hour? Just like the restaurant might forget about the extra add-on you have explicitly requested for your lunch, your contractor is more likely to make mistakes when juggling several other projects.

So, knowing the availability of your contractor is of great importance. Plus, contractors have busy seasons, and they turn away work when they already have too much on their plate.

Therefore knowing contractors’ busy time and planning ahead is the key. Planning will save you a lot as your contractor will be able to finish your project before the big rush, allowing your contractor to devote more focused attention to your project.

2. Consider the materials your project will need

There are times in the year when the demand for materials that your backyard remodeling project would need (like cement, paint, etc.) is high, and so it’s the price. As much as anything we pay for, the battle between supply and demand is consistent.

As much as Christmas decorations and toys are a steal on December 24, the price of some materials is high when the demand is highest. And as the price of the materials will significantly influence your renovation cost, it’s worth considering when it’s the best time to buy them.

Still, purchasing when the price of the materials is low might not be the best time to remodel. Again planning is the key.

You might consider buying some of the materials you will need for your backyard remodeling and store them in your garage (or somewhere safe) and use it when you and your contractor agree on starting your project.

3. Consider the season

Well, it all depends on the project, but a great rule of thumb is to try to finish your improvement before your contractor’s busiest time (which is usually the summer). For instance, building a deck in your backyard is a project that will require some planning ahead and good weather.

So, it’s a good idea to call your contractor in winter (when the workload is not so heavy) and get your project in motion with planning, details, etc., and in the spring, you will be ready to finish and enjoy your new deck.

The season is also important for some projects like installing a pool – you cannot do it in winter when the ground is frozen solid, but planning is crucial.

The bottom line

So, when is a good time to do a backyard remodeling project?

Hopefully, after reading this article you have a good understanding of the seasons that are great for your backyard improvement. It’s also worth considering that contractors could be juggling several projects at once and you might want to consider dedicating one contractor to just your project. This way your contractor will be able to focus, and you will have time to plan your project in advance.

So when is the right time to begin your backyard remodeling? The answer to that question is when you are ready!

As you can see, depending on your backyard remodeling project, you would want to consider the materials, the season, and your home remodeling contractor’s busiest times. Considering these factors and planning ahead will ensure that your project gets completed as per your vision and you end up with a beautiful backyard.