Can CBD be Taken After a Stroke?

With the introduction of CBD products to the market, more and more people started wondering about its real benefits. Nowadays, CBD is believed to help with various mental health conditions, pain conditions, wellness, and skin issues. Not the last role plays CBD stroke applications. Let’s figure out whether CBD capsules may really help those who suffered from a stroke.

CBD Stroke Treatment

A stroke is a life-threatening medical condition resulting from insufficient blood flow to the brain which causes cell death. It is not an ailment but an emergency that requires a person to seek medical help immediately. Usually, it has pre-symptoms that may somehow signal a person that a stroke may occur including a dropped on one side face, the inability of lifting one or both arms, and slurred speech among others. People with diabetes, hypertension, atrial fibrillation, and high cholesterol levels are in HIGH-risk groups.

The treatment assigned for a stroke greatly depends on the type of stroke (ischaemic or haemorrhagic), the cause, and the part of the brain that has been damaged. Doctors are most likely to prescribe designated medications or in more severe cases, surgery to treat swelling in the brain. Nevertheless, there is no guarantee of complete relief, as a stroke leads to long-term issues related to speech, and mobility.

One of the possible tools to address stroke might be a CBD stroke oil, however, it is not a cure, and may only assist together with the first-line treatment plan. There is a small number of research confirming its efficacy for heart health though some cases have been identified where significant improvements were observed.

First off, CBD capsules by EDO are known to have anti-inflammatory properties which are believed to help with minimizing the factors that lead to heart disease and stroke such as high blood pressure. When taking a CBD oil dosage for stroke, it helps to lessen the spike in blood pressure, hence, minimize the risk of suffering a stroke.

One study performed on rats showed that when they have been given CBD in a stressful situation, it lowered their heart rate and blood pressure. Another study performed on humans in a stressful situation also showed significant improvements with blood pressure compared to the given placebo. Nevertheless, these studies are not enough to speak of the applicability of CBD capsules to treat stroke.

It is worth mentioning that alongside the above studies, there was research on those people who already suffered a stroke, and CBD oil has been linked to protection against brain damage. It helped to boost their brain function and avoid the deterioration of symptoms.

So, the honest answer to the question – May CBD oil dosage for stroke help? is PROBABLY YES, but alongside the first-line treatments only. CBD stroke oil thanks to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties may just help with counteracting cellular oxidation, boosting cardiovascular health, minimizing high cholesterol levels.

How to Use CBD Stroke Capsules or Oil?

CBD oil dosage for stroke should be tailored individually by your healthcare provider based on the severity of your post-stroke symptoms, weight, and general response to supplement. If you are new to such cannabidiol products, it is always recommended to start with the lowest dosage such as 2.5mg or 5mg and take it 2 times per day. During the first intake, you may also check yourself on the response to CBD capsules or CBD oil. Take an oil or capsule, and wait for some time. After 15-20 minutes, assess your wellbeing, and understand whether there are or no unwanted sensations.

In case of no effects, you may exceed the dosage but again after getting your doctor’s approval. A doctor will work it up to a higher dose step-by-step. Note, in some cases, CBD capsules may take up to 1 month before producing any visible effects.

If you take capsules, wash them down with lots of water, if oil, there is no need to dilute them.

Possible Risks of Taking CBD Stroke Supplements

Like other medications and supplements, CBD stroke capsules are linked to some side effects, especially when you are on a current treatment plan for stroke. Still, it is not addictive, and you cannot overdose by taking it, of course, if you do not intend to drink bottles of oil.

Some of the possible side effects include:

Dizziness;

fatigue;

diarrhea;

appetite and weight changes.

Beyond that, CBD stroke supplement may increase the risk of liver toxicity. If you start experiencing any side effects, immediately stop the intake of CBD oil, and address this concern to your health care provider.

Tips for Combating Stroke Consequences or Preventing Them

Alongside the intake of CBD, you may also turn to additional tools. For instance, there are some tips which may help you:

Manage your weight. If you have excessive weight, you should start doing sports, or cutting unhealthy foods that will only accelerate stroke or deteriorate its consequences; Quit smoking. Yes, it is clearly obvious that quitting smoking is a hard nut to crack, however, you may do it gradually. Day by day, reduce the number of cigarettes smoked per day. Otherwise, if the craving is so big, stick to vaping CBD which may resemble smoking but has nothing to do with hazards (ask your doctor about the possibility of vaping instead of smoking); Control your blood pressure. The more you do it, the more chances you can prevent it. If you have a predisposition to high blood pressure, all the numbers may help you identify the deterioration of your current condition; Manage diabetes. Control sugars, foods, and do sports.

Last but not least, CBD capsules may help you with additional health conditions or at least boost your overall wellbeing, and happiness which is very important when you have had a stroke. You should not spread the negativity but hope for the best outcomes and believe that you may avoid more serious symptoms by following all the above-mentioned tips. Buy CBD only from trustworthy parties, with no or limited THC content for your safety.