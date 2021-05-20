10 Cannabis Strains That Help To Relieve Anxiety

Anxiety is such a common problem among the youth in the present times. Anxiety is a natural human function, and everyone has experienced it from mild to severe symptoms. Further, Cannabis is known to be the best in reducing the symptoms of anxiety. Cannabis, when consumed mindfully, is excellent for the body. It has also been helping to reduce the symptoms of so many diseases. CBD contains no THC in it and is not addictive at all. Not all cannabis products do the same thing for the body. Rather than picking up various products, it is best to pick up products that work best for reducing anxiety.

Strains that help to reduce anxiety

1. Sour OG

Sour OG is for those who are new to the cannabis world. They can keep the THC level low, and about 15% of Sour OG is suitable for the body. Sites like the Veriheal platform educate people on Cannabis and help to link you up with licensed marijuana physicians in your state who can guide you on the correct use of Sour OG and other strains. It is one of the excellent ways to relax without feeling sleepy. This should be consumed early in the morning so that you remain productive and active for the rest of the day.

2. Granddaddy Purple

It contains a high level of THC potency, usually raising the anxiety levels in the body. Granddaddy Purple includes 20% of THC that will make you high but will reduce anxiety from your body. You will feel like you are in a different world. Besides, there are sedatives in the strain helping the muscles to relax in the body. It also calms the body and mind thoroughly. This is one of the commonly used strains by those who sometimes face depression due to anxiety.

3. Amnesia Haze

Terpenes play quite an influential role in your body, something you will know after taking Amnesia Haze. It has some impactful flavors that make you addicted to the strain. Also, it contains high doses of limonene which is a terpene found in the lemonade peels. Amnesia Haze has higher THC levels that will give you a nice head. But the limonene will work towards making you feel lighter and raising your mood to treat anxiety.

4. AC-DC

It is a CBD strain making it outstanding for those wanting to face their fears and anxiety. Likewise, many people are worried about the paranoia it might take someone into. But the strain provides other benefits to the body as well. It helps in relaxing the body and giving a clear mind.

5. Chocolate chunk

A chocolate chunk contains caryophyllene that helps in reducing anxiety. Also, myrcene acts as a muscle relaxant for promoting better sleep. It is best to take it before bedtime or while you are sitting idle. It should not be taken at the start of the day. The anxiety increases at night, so this might be the solution you are looking for.

6. Suzy Q

The strain of CBD in Suzy Q is significantly less than all other substances. It contains about 11% of CBD with either little or no THC. This strain is considered to be very good for relieving anxiety and tensed muscles. It can also make you feel high without knocking you down.

7. Wedding Crasher

It has THC levels of 21% that soothes the body and eases the mind. It eventually brings a smile to your face as soon as you inhale it. Further, it has a balanced ratio of 55% Sativa and 45% indica. It enhances a pleasant effect on the body due to its high and definitive flavors. Enjoy the taste of vanilla and fruits as you take on the bongs. The full potential of the Wedding Crasher is reached only in a mild climate.

The outdoor plants can grow up to 200cm into a dense and beautiful canopy. Also, experts ask to harvest the plants during Late October for better growth.

8. Purple Punch Automatic

Include this strain in high smoking ranges and get the benefits for yourself. It helps in elevating the mind, soul, and body. It has about 75% indica, 20% Sativa, and 5% ruderalis, making it a pretty productive specimen. The buds contain 19% of THC. It consists of enough THC to get you high but not enough to make you go overboard.

The best time to harvest is within 9 to 10 weeks of drying. It can grow to a steady height of 60 to 100 cm, with the outdoor plants growing 60 to 120 cm.

9. Royal CBDV Automatic

This strain produces over 100 cannabinoids containing 5% of CBDV, 5% CBD and no THC at all. You will feel so washed off after smoking these flowers. It helps to grow the cycle with a steady size rapidly. The indoor plants can grow up to 60 to 80 cm long. The harvesting time is between 8 to 9 weeks. You will get the return in about 110-150 g/plant.

10. Tatanka Pure CBD

This strain has high amounts of CBD and no THC at all. The CBD doesn’t make you high, and it gives you the potential to relax and ease the anxiety. This strain is taken by people engaged in a yoga session or who go for a walk. This strain is low in THC but has a fruity smell to it.

Some safety tips while taking CBD

Even if you are having high amounts of CBD and significantly less THC, there are ways in which you have to be cautious enough.

Go for the lowest level of THC that you find. Consider all the non-smoking methods like CBD oils to protect your lungs.

Don’t drive for about six hours after taking CBD because it can have side effects.

Avoid Cannabis entirely if you are either breastfeeding or pregnant.

If you are even smoking, don’t take a deep breath and limit the exposure to harmful products.

Conclusion

These are some CBD strains that help to combat anxiety. Which one are you planning to use?